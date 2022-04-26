Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for April 27)

The South River Historical & Preservation Society will return to an in-person meeting on April 27 at 7 p.m. at the South River Museum (Old School Baptist Church) 64-66 Main St., South River.

The subject of the April program is titled “New Jersey Monuments to Our Doughboys” presented by historian Erik Burro. Burro will discuss Doughboy monuments throughout New Jersey. South River’s Doughboy, honoring residents who died while serving in World War I, will be featured in the presentation.

The program is free to the public and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 732-794-7023.

The Community Team NJ is holding a Mother’s Day and Father’s Day Community Collection to benefit survivors at the local domestic violence shelters and men at the Ozanam Men’s Shelter.

All donations can be brought to the Spotswood Boro Hall, 77 Summerhill Road, on April 30, and June 4 and 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Or, email thecommunityteamnj@gmail.com to make arrangements for pickup.

The East Brunswick Public School District Community Programs Department again is offering the Early Learning Academy Preschool classes.

This parent-pay program is for 3- and 4-year-old children residing in East Brunswick and surrounding areas.

To be eligible for the 2022-23 school year, children must be 3 years of age by Oct. 31, 2022, and not age-eligible for kindergarten (5 years of age by Oct. 31, 2022).

Children must also be toilet trained.

The curriculum design and implementation is based on the New Jersey Department of Education’s Preschool Teaching and Learning Standards and the Preschool Implementation Guidelines. Certified supervisors with expertise in the field of early childhood and school readiness oversee the planning and preparation for the program.

This tuition-based program is five days per week. Half-day, mid-day extension (lunch), and full-day options including early morning and/or after school care are available.

The program is located in a designated section in the Hammarskjold Middle School, with security and its own designated pick-up and drop-off doors.

Transportation for this program is the responsibility of the parent/guardian.

Register at www.ebnet.org/ela” www.ebnet.org/ela for full registration instructions, including fees and all required forms. A non-refundable registration fee plus the first month’s tuition must be received to reserve your spot in the program. Credit card payments are accepted as well as e-check.

For questions regarding the registration process, curriculum and program content information, email commprog@ebnet.org or call 732-613-6629.

St. Paul Community Church in Milltown is collecting food for members of the community in need.

Donations can be brought to the church at 62 S. Main St., Milltown.

Call Kim at 732-828-0020 with any questions.

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County held a Ukraine Donation Drive, receiving many boxes of medical supplies, personal care products, sleeping bags, flashlights, socks and more.

To contribute, direct monetary donations to the Jewish Federation in the Heart of NJ or email media@jfsmiddlesex.org for information on donating items for the people of Ukraine.

East Brunswick Recreation & Parks wants to hear from residents of East Brunswick, conducting a survey that takes approximately 3-5 minutes to complete. Visit https://form.jotform.com/220305883279157.

The department also launched a new app, available for download at https://tinyurl.com/EBRecApp

The East Brunswick Public School District Community Programs Department is again offering summer in-person Kindergarten Readiness Academy and Summer Early Learning Academy programs to all East Brunswick residents, as well as surrounding communities.

The Kindergarten Readiness Academy is designed to provide students entering kindergarten with continued quality programming prior to kindergarten. Participation in this program will focus on essential kindergarten readiness skills, therefore providing a head start for all participants.

The Summer Early Learning Academy will offer a summer care program for 3- and 4-year-olds who will not be entering kindergarten in September 2022. Activities and themes are designed to promote children’s social and cognitive development.

Both programs will also concentrate on closing the learning gap that research shows traditionally occurs over summer months. They will provide your child a summer of fun with weekly themes and daily activities with on-site vendors. Special events and enrichment classes will include a carnival, dinosaur dig, field day, luau, Spanish classes and music.

Students will also have opportunities each week to participate in on-site water play activities.

Weekly themes for Summer 2022 are:

To Infinity & Beyond: Focus on Science and the Solar System.

Community Helpers: Learn About and Meet Local Community Helpers.

Islands of Adventures: Explore Island Life, Music and Water Transportation.

Wide World of Sports: Learn and Play Various Sports.

Under the Big Top: Explore Circus and Carnival Life.

Land & Sea Creatures: Focus on Dinosaurs, Sea Life and Farm Animals.

Both programs will offer full-day or half-day sessions, running from June 27 to Aug. 9, with the option to attend three weeks or all six weeks.

Visit www.ebnet.org/elasummer for registration instructions and program details.

NAMI New Jersey (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is committed to serving New Jersey’s diverse communities, and as such is hosting its last webinar of the series sponsored by Amerigroup, NAMI NJ Multicultural Conversations, from 1-2 p.m. April 28. The four multicultural programs serving African American, Hispanic/Latinx, South Asian and Chinese American communities will help facilitate meaningful, culturally-sensitive dialogues on various mental wellness topics.

Learn about “The Value of Culturally Sensitive Mental Health Resources” during Mental Health Awareness Month. During this webinar there will be opening statements from NAMI NJ Board President Mark Williams and Executive Director Meredith Masin Blount. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9i8RN-ibSnenQT7wAABwjw

Beekman Road in East Brunswick will have intermittent road closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the annual salamander migration over the next few months.

Be aware of pedestrian traffic while traveling in the area during this timeframe.

Middle-schoolers are invited to partake in academic competitions at the Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies in Edison.

The third annual Edison Academy Middle School Math Competition will be held April 30. In addition to using critical thinking and logical reasoning skills, students will be required to collaborate with teammates and to show an ability to learn new ideas. More information is available at https://mcamc.tech/.

The Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District, the first full-time county vocational school district in the nation, has campuses in East Brunswick, Edison, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, and Woodbridge, offering 36 career majors. More information is available at www.mcvts.net.

The Rutgers Business School Center for Women in Business CWIB Summit 2022: Declare Your Bold Vision has changed to a virtual format from 10 a.m. to noon April 29.

Join a workshop with Lisa McCarthy, CEO and co-founder of Fast Forward Group.

Moderated by Lisa Kaplowitz, executive director of CWIB.

For ticket information, registration and an itinerary, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/declare-your-bold-vision-tickets-256880044127

Children who live in East Brunswick who will be 5 years of age on or before Oct. 31, 2022, are eligible for the East Brunswick Public School full-day kindergarten program for the 2022-23 school year.

Visit www.ebnet.org/register to schedule a virtual appointment.

Register by April 30.

YMCAs in the area will celebrate Healthy Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30.

Healthy Kids Day celebrates children’s mental and physical health, encouraging active play and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

This year’s theme is “Educate, Vaccinate, Be Healthy”.

The event will include educational, interactive health fair booths, as well as sports and games for kids.

Camp tours, water safety demonstrations, and swim info will also be at this event.

Cardboard Box City provides individuals and groups with a greater personal understanding of the challenges facing families experiencing homelessness here in our own community.

Individuals, families, or groups spend the night in their own decorated cardboard box. There will be activities, entertainment and presentations throughout the evening related to family homelessness.

This event will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 367 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, sponsoring the FISH program, from 6 p.m. April 30 to 7 a.m. May 1.

Donations in kind, as well as monetary gifts, are greatly appreciated.

For more information, visit cardboardboxcity.com.

The Imperial Music Center will hold a concert at 2 p.m. May 1 at the center, 48 Appleby Ave., South River.

Barbara Santoro will conduct.

A $5 donation is appreciated.

For more information, call 732-238-0310 or visit www.imperialmusiccenter.com

The League of Women Voters of the Greater New Brunswick Area (GNBA) is sponsoring an essay and video contest entitled “Y Vote” for high school students who will share their thoughts on the importance of voting.

All students in the participating Somerset and Middlesex county high schools are eligible to enter, regardless of whether they are of voting age.

The writer of the winning essay and the producer of the winning video will each receive a prize of $50 and will be recognized at an awards ceremony on May 19. Honorable mentions will be awarded to runners-up in the competition.

Essay submissions should be no longer than 500 words, and video entries cannot exceed three minutes. Creative, effective and inspirational entries should act as a call to action. They should describe the importance of voting and using votes to influence the direction of democracy.

Entries may not include endorsements or criticism of individual candidates or political parties.

Students in participating schools should send their entries to YVoteContest2022@gmail.com by May 1.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented through May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

The Bernie Cohn Memorial Golf Classic and 76th Annual Outing will be held May 3 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.

The annual golf classic serves as an opportunity for the business and community leaders of Middlesex County to connect while supporting the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to improve Middlesex County.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m.

Bernie Cohn was very active with the chamber, serving as past chair of the Board of Directors, past chair of the golf outing and recipient of the first Leaders of Distinction Award.

For registration information, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/76th-annual-bernie-cohn-golf-classic/

Astera Cancer Care, Princeton Radiation Oncology and the East Brunswick Public Library will present the online program “Proton Therapy for Cancer” on May 3 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Brian Chon will discuss proton therapy, an advanced technology for the fight against cancer. It works by using precise radiation which can reduce the exposure to normal, healthy tissues.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested; to register, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767.

Boheme Opera NJ will continue its lecture/performance series at the Monroe Township Library on May 4 and 18.

Both productions will feature a trio of rising opera stars, accompanied by pianist and Boheme Opera NJ Managing Director Sandra M. Pucciatti, performing favorite selections from the operetta and opera repertoire.

On May 4 at 1 p.m., Boheme Opera will present “When I’m Calling You – Selections from Viennese and American Operetta.” The program will include songs from such beloved operettas as “The Merry Widow,” “Die Fledermaus,” “The Threepenny Opera,” “Rose Marie,” “Naughty Marietta” and more, performed by soprano Eve Edwards, mezzo Eva Kastner-Puschl and tenor Clifford Bechtel.

On May 18 at 1 p.m., “One Fine Day – Treasures from Puccini” will fill the hall with arias and duets from the operatic pen of Giacomo Puccini, including selections from “La Boheme,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Tosca,” “Turandot” and others, featuring soprano Jacqueline Quirk, tenor Jeremy Blossey and baritone Charles Schneider.

Monroe Township Library is located at 4 Municipal Plaza.

For more information, visit www.bohemeopera.org.

Join Dress for Success Central New Jersey at 11 a.m. May 11 for its annual Women’s Empowerment Breakfast.

The event will take place virtually over Zoom and will feature keynote speaker Tiffany Dufu, author of “Drop the Ball,” a memoir and manifesto that shows women how to cultivate the single skill they really need in order to thrive: the ability to let go.

Tickets are $50. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Dress for Success helps women in myriad ways, from putting together professional attire for job interviews to job placement assistance.

Although its office is in Lawrence Township, Dress for Success Central New Jersey services Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean and Union counties.

For more information, visit https://centralnj.dressforsuccess.org/

The 5th Annual Om Memorial 5K Run/1M Walk will take place at 8 a.m. May 15 at Thompson Park, off Perrineville Road, Monroe.

Registration is underway for the event, organized in memory of childhood cancer patient Om Parikh, to help raise funds in support of the charitable services of the Om Foundation.

To register, visit www.smilesforom.org/runsignup.

To learn more about the Om Foundation, sponsorship opportunities, and to support its philanthropic efforts, visit www.smilesforom.org

The East Brunswick Historical Society will present an afternoon with author and historian Brian Armstrong for a talk on Presidents, Scandals and Tragedies at 2 p.m. May 15 at The Smith Farmhouse, 78 Milltown Road, East Brunswick.

Free admission, parking and refreshments.

Middlesex County’s photography contest, Picture Middlesex County, runs through May 17, and is open to all New Jersey residents.

From photos of landscapes to closeups of plants, insects, birds and other wildlife, there are many photograph opportunities in Middlesex County.

The photo contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers, youth to adult. Ages 17 and under require parent/guardian consent on the entry form.

Photos must be taken within Middlesex County within the timeframe of the contest.

Individuals may submit up to two photos per category.

Contest Categories:

After the contest, all submissions will be displayed on Middlesex County’s Facebook page, where people will vote for their favorite photo by “liking” the picture. The 10-day voting period will be from May 20–30. This will determine the “People’s Choice Award” winners.

A judging committee will anonymously judge all the photos to determine the contest’s overall winner. Winning photos may be publicly displayed at a future county event.

For full contest rules and more information, visit https://discovermiddlesex.com/picture-middlesex-county/

Middlesex County has scheduled the following rabies clinics:

Spotswood, 1-4 p.m. May 21, Spotswood Municipal Building, 77 Summerhill Road, for dogs and cats

Milltown, 6-8 p.m. May 24, Public Works Garage, 50 Washington Ave., for dogs and cats

For more information, visit https://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/government/departments/department-of-public-safety-and-health/office-of-health-services/rabies-clinics

South River’s Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 20.

The borough will honor all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this country.

The route begins at Main Street and Hillside Avenue, turns onto Jackson Street, then Ferry Street, then Main Street, ending at the War Memorial Building.

All are welcome.

For more information, email hutchinsonteresa@msn.com

Visit the Facebook page @southriverculturalartsandheritagecommission

Applications for the 2022-23 East Brunswick High School Bears and Cubs Preschool Program are available at www.ebnet.org/preschool.

This program is free to East Brunswick residents.

The Bears and Cubs Preschool is an elective for high school juniors and seniors interested in pursuing careers involving children. The high school students plan and execute developmentally appropriate lessons for the whole preschool class or their specific preschooler under the supervision of a certified teacher.

Prior to the preschool students’ arrival, the high school students learn about child development, teaching methods, how to conduct an observation, appropriate lesson planning as well as routines that are needed to work with preschool-aged children.

Applications must be returned by May 20. Notification of acceptance will be sent to parents by mid-July. The first day of school will be in late October, the date is yet to be determined.

This program operates Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8-10 a.m.

The child must be 3 years old as of Oct. 31, 2022, and no older than 4 years, 8 months. The child must be toilet trained and up-to-date with all immunizations.

For further information, visit www.ebnet.org/preschool.

The East Brunswick Public Library announced the return of its annual short story contest in celebration of National Short Story Month.

The “73 Words in the 732” contest seeks original short stories that contain 73 words or fewer.

Stories can be on any theme or topic, and a panel of library staff will select the best short stories, which will appear on the library’s website.

All ages are welcome to participate and East Brunswick residency is not required.

Contributors must submit their stories online at www.ebpl.org by May 24.

The South River Police Department will hold its 13th annual Junior Police Academy.

Meet the police officers, talk on a police radio, learn criminal and motor vehicle laws, investigate a crime scene, collect evidence, conduct motor vehicle stops, see the inside of a real jail, and more.

This five-day academy will be taught by South River police officers and has previously included visits to the New Jersey State Police Museum, a real working criminal laboratory, and an actual police academy.

The academy is open to all residents of South River who are scheduled to attend sixth through eighth grades in the Fall 2022.

Instruction will be held at the South River Middle School, 3 Montgomery St., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Pick up an application at South River police headquarters, 61 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, call Sgt. Edwin Yorek at 732-254-1150, ext. 111.

Cadets will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis as class size is limited.

Returning cadets will not automatically receive preference over new applicants.

Applications must be returned no later than 4 p.m. on May 27.

Join CentralJersey.com at Monroe 33 Tennis, Basketball and Sports Center for their Kids Expo on June 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Expect fun, games and more from vendors for kids and parents.

More information on vendors and activities coming soon.

This event is free, but pre-registration is requested for all attendees. Pre-register at nmg.ticketleap.com/kids22/

For vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com.

Westfield Senior High School Class of 1976 will hold its reunion weekend June 3-5.

The reunion will kick off on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. with a casual get-together at Crossroads in Garwood.

On June 4, join classmates at the Shady Rest at Scotch Hills Country Club for an event featuring a buffet, beer and wine and music.

Registration can be found at www.westfieldhigh76.com.

A website is available with more detailed information, including hotel and travel information.

For more information, contact either Ruth Liebesman at ruthliebesman@aol.com or Jim Bivona at jimbivona@gsinet.net.

The Redhawks Native American Arts Council will hold its Native American Heritage Celebration June 18 and 19 at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Redhawk Council produces the largest heritage celebrations in the Northeast which include over 1,000 Native American artists, performers, and educators.

Buy tickets at raritanpw2022.eventbrite.com

Middlesex County’s Plays-in-the-Park is returning to the stage this summer with performances of “Something Rotten!,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “A Chorus Line” as part of Plays-in-the-Park’s 60th season.

Plays-In-The-Park will be held at 8 p.m. performance nights at the Stephen J. Capestro Theater at Roosevelt Park, 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

“Something Rotten!” is set for June 22 to July 2. Welcome to the 1590s, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a show that will rival William Shakespeare. This show tells the story of the Bottom brothers as they attempt to write the world’s very first musical.

“The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed July 13-23. Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV’s Nickelodeon.

“A Chorus Line” is scheduled for Aug. 3-13. Exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

The Box Office opens at 5:30 p.m. each night and patrons are admitted to the seating area immediately after purchasing tickets. All shows start at 8 p.m. The box office closes at 8:30 p.m. each show night.

Bring a lawn chair.

Ticket price is $7 per adult, $5 per senior citizen 60 and over, and children 12 and younger enter for free.

In the case of inclement weather, save the ticket stub for use at another performance this season.

In partnership with Replenish, Middlesex County’s food distribution organization, Plays-in-the-Park will be collecting nutritious food for residents in need throughout the season. Bring a non-perishable food item when attending performances.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/find-programs-and-resources/parks-and-recreation/plays-in-the-park/box-office-policies

The South River School District is seeking nominations for the South River High School Wall of Fame.

A Wall of Fame is erected in the main corridor of the high school with the names of the recipients on plaques of recognition. The purpose is to identify individuals with stellar achievement and performance who serve as a role model for current and future South River High School students. This award is not limited to athletic achievement.

Nominees will be considered based on the following criteria:

1. Attended and graduated from South River High School.

2. Exhibits a high level of achievement in his/her field.

3. Possesses the qualities of a positive role model for South River youth.

The committee will consider all nominees based on the strengths of the candidates in the above areas.

A maximum of two individuals may be inducted this year.

The nomination form is available at www.srivernj.org.

The deadline for submission is July 15.

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

Ongoing

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com

Women Aware, in collaboration with the Spotswood Police Department, is seeking volunteers to serve on the Spotswood Police Domestic Violence Response Team.

The team is composed of trained community members who respond to the police department on an on call basis in order to provide emotional support, domestic violence information, legal options, community resources and a safety plan to individuals affected by domestic violence.

Volunteers are needed for after hours and weekends.

Volunteers must undergo a background check and fingerprinting, interview process, and complete a 40-hour training.

To apply, visit www.womenaware.net/volunteer

Women Aware’s 24-hour hotline for assistance is 732-249-4504.

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice. Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge. Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

The South River Police Department is reminding residents about the Operation Blue Angel program, which allows officers quick access to senior citizens and other eligible residents in the event of an emergency.

Operation Blue Angel is a program to assist residents who, due to advanced age, immobility, or medical concerns, may be unable to answer their door in an emergency situation.

The program is administered free of charge to any eligible resident.

Through Operation Blue Angel, a police department-owned lock box similar to a real estate agent’s lock box is placed outside the residence. A key, supplied by the resident, is locked inside the box. In the event of an emergency, responding police officers are able to retrieve the key by using a code accessed by our Communications Center, allowing first responders to quickly enter the home without causing damage. The code is stored securely at all times in the Communications Center and reset to a new code in the event it is used to access the lock box.

Applicants to Operation Blue Angel must meet certain criteria and agree to the following:

• Must be 55 years of age or older, or have a medical condition that is potentially incapacitating

• Must either live alone, or be home alone on a frequent basis

• Must provide a key for an entry door to the home

• Must grant the South River Police Department permission to access and use the key during an emergency

• Must complete and notarize a waiver form

To apply for the program, print, complete and return the application and liability waiver to police headquarters, available at southriverpd.org/operation-blue-angel

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Metuchen, is offering crisis counseling services for those affected by Tropical Storm Ida last September.

New Jersey Hope and Healing Crisis Counseling Program will offer confidential and anonymous services for free, including stress management, emotional support, linkage to resources, daily or drop-in Zoom calls, and motivational quotes.

For more information, call 732-646-4077 or email eschwartz@ccdom.org

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The South River Police Department is reminding residents of its Unoccupied Residence Program.

As part of this free program, South River residents can complete and submit a form to let officers know when a residence will be unoccupied. A police officer will check on the home as time permits during his or her normal patrol duties.

The Unoccupied Residence Form can be downloaded by visiting www.southriverpd.org or picked up at Police Headquarters located at 61 Main St. Once completed, the form can be faxed to 732-613-6103 or dropped off at police headquarters.

This program is intended for residences which are unoccupied due to short-term travel or vacation plans. It is separate from South River’s long-term vacant property ordinance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books. Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated. Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8 At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The South River Police Department responds to emergency and non-emergency calls at businesses 24 hours a day. Occasionally, it becomes necessary to contact someone from the business outside of business hours. To assist police with having this information available when needed, the department maintains a database containing after hours contact phone numbers for business owners and representatives.

Anytime a new business is opened, business ownership is transferred, there are changes in employment status of listed contacts, or there are changes in positions or job titles of listed contacts, a business should be registered – but registration is 100% voluntary.

Information will be stored in a secure database. In the event it is deemed necessary by first responders on scene, the Communications Center can access the information and quickly reach a business owner or representative.

To register a business, visit southriverpd.org/business-registration and download the business registration form. The completed form can be submitted by emailing it to adehanes@southriverpd.org, faxing it to 732-613-6103, or dropping it off at headquarters, 61 Main St., South River.

For more information on registering an alarm, call 732-257-1999.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Jewish Family Services Food Pantry needs volunteers to organize its food pantry and supply closet, located at 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe.

The schedule is flexible.

If interested, contact JFS Volunteer Coordinator Michelle B. at 732-777-1940 or MichelleB@jfsmiddlesex.org

The East Brunswick Police Department has established a “Safe Exchange Zone.” Two parking stalls in the lot of the municipal court next to police headquarters, 1 Civic Center Dr., are available to the public for conducting in-person transactions that have been facilitated through online marketplaces. The parking stalls are indicated by signage.

The designated zone is available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Access to the police headquarters lobby may also be granted for “safe exchanges” during non-court hours and may be arranged in advance by calling the police department.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.