Hopewell Township police blotter

A thief allegedly took a chair from a First Street, Hopewell Borough, resident’s car while it was parked in the victim’s driveway April 13. The chair was valued at less than $600.

A 38-year-old Easton, Pennsylvania, man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pohatcong Township following a motor vehicle stop on Bear Tavern Road April 6. He was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing and then released.

A woman entered the Stop & Shop grocery store on Denow Road and reportedly left without paying for groceries valued at less than $500 April 5.

A 40-year-old Robbinsville woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the City of Bordentown after she was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Route 31 April 6. She was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing and then released.

A woman went into the Stop & Shop on Denow Road April 8 and allegedly left without paying for groceries valued at less than $500.

A 35-year-old Trenton man was charged with possession of fraudulent government documents after he was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Bear Tavern Road April 11. He was found to be driving a car with a fictitious temporary registration and driving without a license, police said. He was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing and then released.

A 28-year-old Morris Plains man was charged with receiving stolen property following a motor vehicle stop on Bear Tavern Road April 12. He was allegedly found to be in possession of two stolen dirt bikes in the bed of his pickup truck. He was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing and then released.

Two Philadelphia men, ages 32 and 20, were each charged with possession of fraudulent government documents following a motor vehicle stop on Bear Tavern Road on April 15. The 20-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, was found to be operating the vehicle with a fictitious temporary registration and driving without a license, police said. The 32-year-old man provided a fraudulent government identification card to the police officer, according to reports. The men were taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters to be processed and then released.

A 26-year-old Washington, New Jersey, woman was charged with receiving stolen property April 17 after she was found to be driving a U-Haul van that had been reported stolen in Pennsylvania, according to reports. She was stopped by police for a motor vehicle violation on Bear Tavern Road. She was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters to be processed and then released.