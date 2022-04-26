Mary Mother of God Church hosts senior revue fundraiser

Mary Mother of God Church in Hillsborough will host a senior revue fundraiser to fund the church’s repairs from 2021’s Superstorm Ida.

The talent show on April 29 and 30 will feature a variety of different, musical, theatrical, and comedic acts, including singers, ventriloquists, and stand-up comedians.

Organized and directed by Linda Giordano, a longtime community organizer, the show will be open to the public for a $20 admission fee; $10 for students.

“This year we’ve got lots of funny talent,” Giordano said. “We’re looking forward to having fun, and I’m truly proud of their work.”

Giordano commented that she was particularly excited about the Hillsborough Rockettes’ performance. Led by Gloria Padgett of the Hillsborough Senior Line Dancing group, the senior dance troupe frequently performs at nursing homes and other community events around the state.

“When I first directed a 55-plus show, I was shocked at the talent I saw. I wanted to let the younger folks know that people of age can also have talent,” Giordano said.

Giordano has helped other organizations – like the Villages Theater, the Raritan Valley Community College, and the Somerset County Office on Aging – arrange similar talent show events in the past 10 years.

The senior revues will occur at Mary Mother of God Church located on Triangle Road in Hillsborough on Friday, April 29th at 7 pm and on Saturday, April 30th at 2 pm. For more information, contact Linda Giordano at (908) 359-3881.