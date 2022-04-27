HomeHillsborough BeaconHillsborough NewsBench dedicated to Hillsborough Township honors late UNICO member

Bench dedicated to Hillsborough Township honors late UNICO member

Submitted Content
By Submitted Content
PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP
Mayor Shawn Lipani, accompanied by UNICO member and Committeeman Frank DelCore, and UNICO member and Township Administrator Anthony Ferrera, attended a bench dedication at the Bocce Court at Ann Van Middlesworth Park on April 24. The bench, donated to Hillsborough Township by UNICO, was dedicated to the memory of Andrew Pantano, a UNICO charter member.
Previous articleHillsborough Baseball League celebrates Opening Day
Submitted Content
Submitted Content
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,035FansLike
1,658FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 - Newspaper Media Group