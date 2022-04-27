Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. HomeHillsborough BeaconHillsborough NewsBench dedicated to Hillsborough Township honors late UNICO member Bench dedicated to Hillsborough Township honors late UNICO member By Submitted Content April 27, 2022 Share FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Mayor Shawn Lipani, accompanied by UNICO member and Committeeman Frank DelCore, and UNICO member and Township Administrator Anthony Ferrera, attended a bench dedication at the Bocce Court at Ann Van Middlesworth Park on April 24. The bench, donated to Hillsborough Township by UNICO, was dedicated to the memory of Andrew Pantano, a UNICO charter member. TagsAnn Van Middlesworth ParkhillsboroughUNICO Share FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Previous articleHillsborough Baseball League celebrates Opening Day Submitted Content RELATED ARTICLES Hillsborough News Hillsborough Baseball League celebrates Opening Day April 27, 2022 Hillsborough News Antunes resigns from Hillsborough superintendent of schools position April 27, 2022 Hillsborough News Senior revue talent shows will help fund repairs at Mary Mother of God Church April 26, 2022 - Advertisment - Stay Connected1,035FansLike1,658FollowersFollow Sign up for our newsletterCurrent Issue Special SectionsApril Arts 2022Central Jersey - April 14, 2022Special SectionsHome & Garden | March 2022Central Jersey - March 25, 2022Special SectionsKids & Camps | March 2022Central Jersey - March 11, 2022