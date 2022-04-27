Burlington County officials appoint newest commissioner

The Burlington County Commissioners welcomed Allison Eckel as the newest member of its board on April 27, saying they looked forward to collaborating with her to continue to deliver fiscally sound government that is responsive to county residents’ needs.

“Our board has succeeded in governing responsibly to support our county’s affordability and high quality of life, but also in a way that reflects our compassion and empathy for the struggles some residents face every day,” Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell said in a prepared statement. “We welcome Allison and are confident she will help uphold this tradition. We look forward to working with her to continue to make Burlington County the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Eckel joins the five-member board to serve the remainder of the unexpired term of Linda Hynes, who resigned after her nomination to become Superior Court judge was confirmed.

Eckel holds a degree in geoscience from Franklin & Marshal College and a master’s degree in writing and publication from Emerson College and has experience in digital marketing and media.

She is currently employed as a marketing specialist for the Garden State Council of Boy Scouts of America.

In addition to her work experience, Eckel brings a long history of community service to the Board of Commissioners, including more than four years of service as a member of the Lenape Regional High School District’s Board of Education, and more than a decade as a scout leader, den leader, mentor and advisor to the Boy Scouts of America, according to the statement.

Her volunteer service also includes work with the Medford Education Foundation and the Medford Township Economic Development Commission.

She was formerly a co-leader of the U.S. Army’s 561st Medical Company Family Readiness Group. In that role, she helped coordinate support for the unit’s families while members were deployed in Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Burlington County Commissioner Felicia Hopson and Commissioner Deputy Director Tom Pullion said these experiences would be of great value to the board and to Burlington County’s residents.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Allison to our board,” Hopson said in the statement. “She’s already been a great role model and mentor for our youth, and I know she will excel in her new role as a county commissioner, adding to Burlington County’s legacy of dynamic women leaders.”

“Allison has already demonstrated an outstanding commitment to community service and Burlington County’s people,” Pullion added in the statement. “She will hit the ground running and help us continue to protect the high quality of life and affordability that is so important to our families and businesses.”

Burlington County Commissioners strive to keep the county affordable for both businesses and residents, according to the statement. According to New Jersey Department of Community Affairs property tax data, Burlington County also has had the lowest average county tax in New Jersey in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the lowest cost per resident of any New Jersey county. Their goal is to keep Burlington County the lowest for 2022 as well, according to the statement.

Eckel will serve as the commissioners’ liaison to the departments of Public Safety, Resource Conservation, Military Affairs, Board of Social Services and Prosecutor’s Office. She will also join Hopson as a liaison to the Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council.

Eckel said she was proud to join a group of public servants who have demonstrated their deep commitment to the county and its more than 460,000 residents.

“Throughout the last several years, I’ve witnessed Burlington County assist families and businesses and invest in infrastructure and initiatives that safeguard residents’ health and well-being. They have helped preserve and enhance our county’s natural beauty, history and economy, while also holding the line on taxes to deliver much-desired affordability,” Eckel said in the statement. “I know it hasn’t been easy and that new challenges await us, but I feel honored and privileged to serve with these commissioners, and I promise to do all I can to help Burlington County prosper.”