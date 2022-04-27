East Brunswick honors dispatcher for 28 years of service

EAST BRUNSWICK- To honor the 28-year career of civilian dispatcher Mindy Davis, the members of the East Brunswick Township Council passed a resolution recognizing her service.

In May 1994, Davis’ career in East Brunswick began in the Public Safety Administration Office where she worked as a clerical staff member. By December, she transitioned into the role of records processing clerk. Then, in June 2000, she was promoted to records clerk within the Public Safety Administration Office. Finally, in February 2007, she became a civilian dispatcher for the township.

The resolution presented by the Township Council on April 25 to honor Davis, whose retirement date is April 30, stated that, “Throughout her 28 years of service to the township, she demonstrated exemplary characteristics to the Township of East Brunswick through her work ethic, dedication, leadership, team spirit and enthusiasm to her duties.

“The mayor and Township Council do hereby extend their sincere and grateful appreciation to Mindy Davis for her 28 years of dedication and outstanding service to the Township of East Brunswick and congratulate her on her well-earned retirement and wish her happiness and good health in the years to come.”

Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department said Davis embodied the department’s ethos of “Honor, Integrity and Public Trust.”

“She is a very caring and compassionate person who is extremely dedicated to serving our community. Each day that she came to work, she helped everyone get better, which is one of the reasons she was often called upon to train newly hired dispatchers,” LoSacco said.

LoSacco explained the department is seeking to fill Davis’ position.

“While she will most certainly be missed, we are all wishing her well in retirement. This also means that we are looking for fill the big shoes she is leaving behind. If anyone has an interest in serving the community and becoming a part of the communications team, please let us know,” he said.

LoSacco said that those interested can visit www.eastbrunswick.org/383/Employment for more information.