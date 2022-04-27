Jackson zoning board approves Phase 4 of Adventure Crossing

JACKSON – The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have approved Phase IV of the Adventure Crossing project on Route 537 between Interstate 195 and the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park.

During a meeting on April 20, zoning board Chairman Scott Najarian and board members Carl Book Jr., James Hurley, Michelle Russell, Lynn Bradley and John Spalthoff voted “yes” on a motion to grant the application preliminary and final site plan approval.

Vice Chairman Steve Costanzo voted “no” on the motion.

Jackson Crossing 2/Adventure Crossing is being developed by Cardinale Enterprises. Warehouses, recreational facilities, retail operations and other uses are being constructed at the site, or are planned to be constructed at the site.

Phase I of Adventure Crossing broke ground in July 2018 and consists of fast food and sit-down restaurants, a convenience store with a gas station, two hotels, a recreation building, four outdoor sports fields and an Air Dome building with a sports bar, party rooms, an arcade and physical therapy space.

Phase II of Adventure Crossing received approval in March 2021 to consolidate two approved warehouse buildings totaling 745,000 square feet into one warehouse building totaling 618,000 square feet. The developer eliminated a planned recreation building totaling 450,600 square feet and replaced that building with a warehouse building totaling 384,377 square feet.

Phase III of Adventure Crossing was approved in July 2021 and proposed the construction of 480 apartments (48 of which will be designated as affordable housing and/or as housing for individuals who have special needs), plus a clubhouse and 61,700 square feet of commercial space. All of the proposed uses are permitted in the Route 537 zone.

Attorney Salvatore Alfieri represented Cardinale Enterprises at the April 20 zoning board meeting and said Phase IV is proposed to include a third hotel, an indoor water park and a wave surfing park.

Engineer and planner Graham MacFarlane said Adventure Crossing comprises 282 acres. He said Phase IV of the project comprises 88 acres.

MacFarlane said the wave pool has a surface area of about 6 acres and will provide an outdoor recreational component to be used primarily for surfing. Phase IV also proposed an indoor water park, a hotel and a bar/cafe building.

The indoor water park has a floor area of about 70,000 square feet and the five-story hotel would have 134 rooms, according to the testimony.

Najarian asked about safety requirements regarding the 6 acres of water and surfers.

“The operator has safety standards. These are international companies that would own and operate that (amenity) and they have safety standards they would follow,” Alfieri said, adding that the applicant does not have a specific tenant lined up at this time.