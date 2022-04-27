Jo Marchisotto, 93

Jo Marchisotto passed away at the age of 93 on February 24, 2022. She leaves her love and spirit in the hearts of her children, Denise, Rob, Laura and her husband George, and her grandchildren, Robertino, Andrew and Alessandra, as well as the many students and colleagues with whom she worked over her long career in education.

Ms. Marchisotto lived in East Brunswick, NJ for more than 55 years and taught in that school system. In 1998 she retired as a principal in Marlboro Township. Ms. Marchisotto whole-heartedly supported her community, volunteering in numerous organizations.

Born in the Bronx, NY, Jo Marchisotto graduated magna cum laude from the women-only Hunter College and High School. Hunter taught her that women could excel professionally in diverse fields and that idea transformed her. Later Ms. Marchisotto earned 2 master’s degrees from Rutgers University. Spending time with her family, however, filled her heart the most and she tirelessly devoted herself to them.

There will be a celebration of Ms. Marchisotto’s life on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00am at Mt. Airy Presbyterian Church, 39 Mt. Airy Village Road, Lambertville, NJ 08530. All are welcome. The church recommends but does not require masks. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hunter College High School Endowment at https://hunter.cuny.edu/give/.