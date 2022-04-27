North Brunswick Public Library closed for emergency repairs

NORTH BRUNSWICK – The North Brunswick Library on Hermann Road is temporarily closed due to emergency repairs.

In the evening of April 21, the library suffered water damage on the interior of the building. Furniture and fixtures were affected.

The library immediately closed and repairs began the next day, according to information provided by library staff.

The repairs could take at least 8 weeks.

No fines will accrue during the closure.

There will be virtual programs and services offered.

In the meantime, cardholders can visit the libraries in Milltown, East Brunswick and South Brunswick.

For more information, call 732-246-3545 or visit www.northbrunswicklibrary.org