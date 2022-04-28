Hightstown DECA members earn recognition at DECA’s International Career Development Conference

Hightstown DECA members earned the organization’s highest honors at DECA’s annual International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta April 23-26.

Students receiving recognition at the international level are Sara Malinak, Ethan Martin, Anshal Vyas, Knowledge Matters Virtual Business Competition, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, third place; and

Siya Buddhadev, receiving The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation Scholarship.

During the school year, approximately 100,000 of DECA’s 160,000 high school student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local, regional and state titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development.

The top state winners put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition in Atlanta. The DECA International Career Development Conference was the pinnacle of competition where nearly 18,000 students vied for international honors.

More than $300,000 in scholarships and awards were presented to students and teachers for their achievements.

This year’s #DECAICDC featured nearly 18,000 members and advisors in attendance.

In addition to career-based competition, DECA members engaged in leadership academies and networking opportunities with over 70 internationally-recognized businesses and universities.

In addition to the winners mentioned, the following individuals competed in the listed events or attended the invitation only Emerging Leaders Series Academy provided by DECA, Inc.:

Vidhi Challani & Simran Malkan – Competition: Project Management Career Development Project;

Meredith Hoeflinger, Alexa Rea, Jayden Tang – Competition: School Based Enterprise Retail;

Arav Raval – Competition: Business Service Marketing Series;

Parth Patel – Competition: Knowledge Matters Virtual Business Competition – Restaurant;

Kai Vista – Competition: Knowledge Matters Virtual Business Competition – Hotel Management;

Saanya Arora & Arnav Raval – Emerging Leaders Elevate Academy; and

Katie DeMarco & Brooke Vagrin – Emerging Leaders Thrive Academy.

For more information about DECA, visit http://www.deca.org.