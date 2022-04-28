Wall Stadium auto racers ready for 2022 season opener

WALL TOWNSHIP — Five Wall Stadium Speedway stock car racing divisions and the touring TQ Midgets will be in action when the one-third-mile high banked paved oval opens the 2022 stock car racing season on April 30.

Grandstand seating will open at 4 p.m., with qualifying slated for 5 p.m. and the first main event planned for 7 p.m., according to a press release.

The headlining Modifieds are set for a season opening 40-lap main event with defending champ Andrew Krause of Holmdel announcing that he will be trying for a third straight title.

Brick Township’s Eddie McCarthy, Jackson’s Steven Reed, Farmingdale’s Tommy Martino Jr. and Jackson’s Blake Barney are all expected to compete in the series.

The Sportsman title chase will be wide open as defending champion Carsten DiGiantomasso of Jackson has announced he is advancing to the Modified ranks.

Former champs Kevin Davison of Howell and Jarret DiGiantomasso of Jackson will both be in the opening night field along with Jake Nelke of Manahawkin, Chris Silvestri of Hazlet and Edison’s Neil Rutt III.

Defending Factory Stock champion Brian O’Shea of Neptune will lead the full-fendered cars into opening night competition, while former champs Elliott Wohl of Beachwood and Scott Riggleman of Manchester are also expected to see action.

The race for the title in the Fast 4 division promises to be tight with defending champion Alonzo Morales of Burlington fighting off a field of talented competitors.

The Legend Cars will also offer strong title competition as defending champ Mason Magee moves on to other challenges, making the race for this crown wide open.

All four support divisions will battle in 25-lap main events on opening night.

In action for the visiting TQ Midgets, all eyes will be on defending club champion Joey Bailey of Manhattan, N.Y., as he begins his quest for a second straight crown.

Tickets are available on the speedway website at wallspeedwayracing.com