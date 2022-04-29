Monroe named Tree City USA for 31st year

Monroe Township announced its designation as 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management for the 31st consecutive year.

“We are committed to maintaining Monroe’s beauty through effective use of our parks and open space,” Mayor Stephen Dalina said in a prepared statement. “Monroe Township has always been committed to the value and importance trees hold for the future.”

Monroe achieved the Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, passing a tree care ordinance, allocating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and issuing an Arbor Day observance and proclamation, according to the statement.

Through the Shade Tree Commission, 800 free tree seedlings were handed out April 23 at the Department of Public Works and the Monroe Township Library. Residents received instructions on how to store, care for, and plant the seedlings.

“The trees being planted and cared for by Monroe Township ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life,” Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of Foresters. Additional information regarding the Tree City USA program is available at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.