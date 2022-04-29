HomeHillsborough BeaconHillsborough NewsRiver Road bridge repairs could take 10 weeks

River Road bridge repairs could take 10 weeks

River Road in Hillsborough will be closed for approximately 10 weeks beginning May 2.

Norfolk Southern will be making bridge repairs, including ongoing construction at the train bridge on River Road by Elm Street.

The work zone is approximately 700 feet, beginning 100 feet north of Elm Street.

The road will be closed for the entire duration of the project.

There will be a posted detour in effect at Amwell Road and Opie Road.

For project updates, visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/government/public-works/engineering/road-projects-construction-announcements

  • This information was posted by Hillsborough Township on the town’s Facebook page.
