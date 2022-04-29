West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South under shelter-in-place for threat

A threat discovered in the stall in a girls bathroom at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South plunged the school into shelter-in-place for about 90 minutes April 29, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

Police investigated the threat, which was found to be non-credible, but the high school administration and the West Windsor Police Department will continue to monitor and investigate the incident.

Special Class III officers are assigned to the high school on a daily basis, and additional police officers will be around the school for an additional presence, school district officials said.