YMCA of MEWSA celebrates 100th anniversary of service to Greater Middlesex County

The YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy (MEWSA) is celebrating its 100th anniversary of service to Greater Middlesex County.

The Y will hold its annual dinner on May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Pines Manor in Edison. This event is a long-standing tradition that celebrates the highlights of the YMCA, will feature a recap of the year’s activities, and will present the Charles S. Edgar Memorial Award, the Peter J. Barnes, Jr. Community Champion Award and the Community Partner Award to deserving members of the community who support and further the YMCA’s goals.

The recipient of the Charles S. Edgar Memorial Award is Bruce Peragallo, educator and retired Metuchen High School principal. This award is given to an individual who has greatly served the youth of the community, exemplifies community spirit, has contributed to the community through a variety of organizations and in a variety of roles and is responsive to and interested in the work of the YMCA, according to information provided by the Y.

The Peter J. Barnes Jr. Community Champion Award will be presented to Brian C. Wahler, mayor of Piscataway. This award is given to an individual who has a legacy of community service, is responsive to and interested in the work of the YMCA, serves as an example for others of leadership, integrity and the core values of the YMCA: caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, according to the statement.

The Community Partner Award this year is being presented to Withum. This award celebrates and recognizes community organizations which have made significant contributions to the YMCA and the community, according to the statement.

To purchase tickets to this event, visit ymcaofmewsa.org/giving/special-events. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.