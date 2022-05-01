Examiner Datebook, May 4

• The Monmouth County Park System will host mill demonstrations on May 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts about 15 minutes. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on May 10 at 9 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Creative Arts Festival on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. See the works of artists and fine crafters from all mediums including pottery, jewelry, photography and painting. Events also include live music and food. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host an embroidery demonstration on May 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. View the lost art of applying decorative designs with a needle and thread during this demonstration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Splendid Spring Strolls on May 9 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot. Join a park system naturalist on a peaceful trail walk through the park. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Climb Time on May 22 from noon 3 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township. Try the park system’s 25-foot-tall portable climbing wall. Individuals must be 42 inches tall or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the musical “Camelot,” produced by Mickey and Judy Productions, in the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. Musical numbers include “I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight,” “If Ever I Would Leave You” and “C’est Moi.” Performances are 7 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. The show is open to ages 12 and up, under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person; $10 for persons 55 and up and children age 12-17. Tickets sold at the door as space permits; however, pre-registration is recommended. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Walnford Day on May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold. This family friendly event offers visitors the chance to explore the historic site and see its 19th century gristmill in action, tour the elegant Waln family home and go on a horse-drawn wagon ride (1-4 p.m.). Special guests Magnolia Street String Band will perform bluegrass music from 1-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Details: Visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• The Millstone Township Memorial Day parade, “Freedom Is Not Free,” presented by the Millstone Township Veterans Memorial Council, will take place on May 30. The parade will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Millstone Park, 4 Red Valley Rd. Ceremonies will take place rain or shine. All residents and veterans are welcome to attend. If anyone is interested in participating in the parade or would like more information, contact Mike

Cunningham at 732-850-1332 or email at mikefc198@aol.com

• The Millstone Township Open Space and Farmland Preservation Council and the Agricultural Advisory Council will host their annual clambake fundraiser on May 22 at Wagner Farm Park. Eat in or take out food. Adults, $50, choice of four items; Child, $15, choice of two items (excludes lobster). Tickets must be purchased by May 19. To purchase tickets, contact Andrew DeFelice at Open Space, 470 Stagecoach Road, Millstone Township, NJ 08510; call 732-446-4249, ext. 1601; or email a-defelice@millstonenj.gov. Make checks payable to Millstone Township Open Space Trust.



• The Monmouth County Park System will host its annual Creative Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This juried arts festival features specially selected artists’ works of pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings and other mediums. The festival also includes live music, free activities and artist demonstrations. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: June 4, Upper Freehold municipal building, 314 Route 539; and Oct. 8, Freehold Township municipal building, 1 Municipal Plaza. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) invites area residents to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Register at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown’s shops and restaurants. The email will showcase unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs throughout Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

