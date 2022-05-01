Independent Datebook, May 4

• Matawan officials announced there has been change in the location of an election polling place in Matawan. As of the June 7, 2022 primary election, voters who reside in District 1 will no longer be able to go to the Washington Engine Fire Co. No. 1, 176 Jackson St., to vote. Instead, voters who reside in District 1 must go to the Bayshore EMS First Aid and Rescue building, 29 Little St., to vote. Matawan officials are informing the community this is not a one-time modification; the change in the District 1 polling location will apply to all future elections.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on May 17 at 9 a.m. at Hartshorne Woods Park, meet in the Rocky Point parking lot in Highlands. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap on May 7. Plant drop off from 8:30-10 a.m. Plant selection from 10-11 a.m. Event held at Tatum Park, Middletown, use Red Hill Road entrance. Gardeners are invited to bring established plants in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants. Please label all plants. Herb and vegetable seedlings are allowed for an equivalent exchange. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Creative Arts Festival on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. See the works of artists and fine crafters from all mediums including pottery, jewelry, photography and painting. Events also include live music and food. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host an embroidery demonstration on May 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. View the lost art of applying decorative designs with a needle and thread during this demonstration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Cookstove Demonstration on May 7 and May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Plant a Sunflower on May 8 from 12-2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Plant this year’s sunflower field. Participants are invited to return in the fall and harvest their own sunflower. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Splendid Spring Strolls on May 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township, meet in the Visitor Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist on a peaceful trail walk through the park. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration on May 14 from 12-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. See a carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Piano Ballads from the Turn of the Century on May 14 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a horse-drawn plowing demonstration on May 15 from noon to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Weather dependent. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Climb Time on May 17 from 3-6 p.m. at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township. Try the park system’s 25-foot-tall portable climbing wall. Individuals must be 42 inches tall or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on May 21 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Nature Lecture Series: Horseshoe Crabs Trying to Survive in a Modern World on May 26 from 7-8 p.m. at the Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth. Discover why the population of horseshoe crabs is declining, what people are doing to protect the crab through research, and what individuals can do to help. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Historic Battery Lewis Tours on May 28-29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Hartshorne Woods Park, Highlands, in the Rocky Point section. Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about the history of this important former coastal defense site. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Decoration Day celebration on May 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Enjoy the company of family and friends as the park system honors this early American holiday. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Middletown Township Public Library will host local historian Greg Caggiano as he presents “The Titanic: 110 Years Later” at 7 p.m. May 11 in the community room. On April 15, 1912, four days into a trip from England to New York City, the RMS Titanic sank and 1,517 lives were lost. Historian and Brookdale Community College lecturer Greg Caggiano will lead a program on the story of the Titanic – its voyage and sinking. All are welcome to join this educational in-person history program. Registration is recommended, but not required. To register or read more, visit the library’s calendar page at mtpl.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the musical “Camelot,” produced by Mickey and Judy Productions, in the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. Musical numbers include “I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight,” “If Ever I Would Leave You” and “C’est Moi.” Performances are 7 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. The show is open to ages 12 and up, under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person; $10 for persons 55 and up and children age 12-17. Tickets sold at the door as space permits; however, pre-registration is recommended. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: May 9, Congregation B’nai Israel, 171 Ridge Road, Rumson, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; May 12, Point Road Elementary School, 357 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, 3-7:30 p.m.; May 23, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; May 24, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Morganville United Methodist Church, 215 Conover Road, off Route 79, Marlboro, will reopen its Saturday thrift shop on May 7. The thrift shop will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through July. New and nearly items including clothing, toys, home decor, jewelry, housewares, crafts and holiday decorations will be available for purchase. All are welcome to visit the thrift shop.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host its annual Creative Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This juried arts festival features specially selected artists’ works of pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings and other mediums. The festival also includes live music, free activities and artist demonstrations. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: May 21, Eatontown municipal lot off Throckmorton Avenue; July 9, Matawan-Aberdeen Train Station, Parking Lot 1; Aug. 20, Aberdeen Municipal Building, 1 Aberdeen Square; Sept. 10, Union Beach Recycling Center, 1400 Florence Ave.; and Nov. 12, Middletown North High School, 63 Tindall Drive, Middletown. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds of documents. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@njexaminer.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.