News Transcript Datebook, May 4

• Morganville United Methodist Church, 215 Conover Road, off Route 79, Marlboro, will reopen its Saturday thrift shop on May 7. The thrift shop will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through July. New and nearly items including clothing, toys, home decor, jewelry, housewares, crafts and holiday decorations will be available for purchase. All are welcome to visit the thrift shop.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host mill demonstrations on May 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts about 15 minutes. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap on May 7. Plant drop off from 8:30-10 a.m. Plant selection from 10-11 a.m. Event held at Tatum Park, Middletown, use Red Hill Road entrance. Gardeners are invited to bring established plants in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants. Please label all plants. Herb and vegetable seedlings are allowed for an equivalent exchange. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host an embroidery demonstration on May 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. View the lost art of applying decorative designs with a needle and thread during this demonstration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Cookstove Demonstration on May 7 and May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Plant a Sunflower on May 8 from 12-2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Plant this year’s sunflower field. Participants are invited to return in the fall and harvest their own sunflower. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Splendid Spring Strolls on May 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township, meet in the Visitor Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist on a peaceful trail walk through the park. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration on May 14 from 12-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. See a carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Piano Ballads from the Turn of the Century on May 14 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a horse-drawn plowing demonstration on May 15 from noon to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Weather dependent. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Climb Time on May 17 from 3-6 p.m. at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township; and on May 22 from noon 3 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township. Try the park system’s 25-foot-tall portable climbing wall. Individuals must be 42 inches tall or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on May 21 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move on May 21 at 3 p.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Visitor Center parking lot. Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park system naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Historic Battery Lewis Tours on May 28-29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Hartshorne Woods Park, Highlands, in the Rocky Point section. Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about the history of this important former coastal defense site. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Decoration Day celebration on May 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Enjoy the company of family and friends as the park system honors this early American holiday. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the musical “Camelot,” produced by Mickey and Judy Productions, in the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. Musical numbers include “I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight,” “If Ever I Would Leave You” and “C’est Moi.” Performances are 7 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. The show is open to ages 12 and up, under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person; $10 for persons 55 and up and children age 12-17. Tickets sold at the door as space permits; however, pre-registration is recommended. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: May 13, Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Walnford Day on May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold. This family friendly event offers visitors the chance to explore the historic site and see its 19th century gristmill in action, tour the elegant Waln family home and go on a horse-drawn wagon ride (1-4 p.m.). Special guests Magnolia Street String Band will perform bluegrass music from 1-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Details: Visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• A new fellowship has started at the Morganville United Methodist Church, 215 Conover Road, Marlboro. Pizza with God features a pizza meal followed by music and devotions with crafts for youngsters. Come as you are and bring a dessert to share. The program will be held on the first Saturday of every month. Registration is requested on the church’s Facebook page, but is not required to attend. Details: Harry Cross, 908-770-6607.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host its annual Creative Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This juried arts festival features specially selected artists’ works of pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings and other mediums. The festival also includes live music, free activities and artist demonstrations. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• Freehold High School Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel, Freehold Borough. Tickets are $85 per person and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door. The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. For more information, contact Sue Shrott by email at Sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732-995-7754.

• Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454 will hold an All-U-Can-Eat Sunday Breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. on the third Sunday of every month at the lodge, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. Extensive menu cooked to order. Adults, $11; children 12 and younger, $5.

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled the following paper shredding events: Aug. 6, Freehold Borough, Park Avenue Elementary School, 280 Park Ave.; Sept. 24, Marlboro Municipal Complex, 1979 Township Drive; Oct. 1, Colts Neck, town hall parking lot, 124 Cedar Drive; Oct. 8, Freehold Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds of documents. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center.

