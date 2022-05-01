Tri-Town News Datebook, May 4

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on May 24 at 9 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Visitor Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap on May 7. Plant drop off from 8:30-10 a.m. Plant selection from 10-11 a.m. Event held at Tatum Park, Middletown, use Red Hill Road entrance. Gardeners are invited to bring established plants in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants. Please label all plants. Herb and vegetable seedlings are allowed for an equivalent exchange. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host an embroidery demonstration on May 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. View the lost art of applying decorative designs with a needle and thread during this demonstration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Cookstove Demonstration on May 7 and May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Plant a Sunflower on May 8 from 12-2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Plant this year’s sunflower field. Participants are invited to return in the fall and harvest their own sunflower. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration on May 14 from 12-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. See a carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Piano Ballads from the Turn of the Century on May 14 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a horse-drawn plowing demonstration on May 15 from noon to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Weather dependent. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Climb Time on May 22 from noon 3 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township. Try the park system’s 25-foot-tall portable climbing wall. Individuals must be 42 inches tall or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on May 21 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move on May 21 at 3 p.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Visitor Center parking lot. Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park system naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Decoration Day celebration on May 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Enjoy the company of family and friends as the park system honors this early American holiday. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the musical “Camelot,” produced by Mickey and Judy Productions, in the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. Musical numbers include “I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight,” “If Ever I Would Leave You” and “C’est Moi.” Performances are 7 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. The show is open to ages 12 and up, under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person; $10 for persons 55 and up and children age 12-17. Tickets sold at the door as space permits; however, pre-registration is recommended. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: May 5, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; May 10, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; May 11, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; May 12, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; May 17, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; May 18, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; May 19, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; May 24, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; May 25, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; May 26, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Historic Wainright House Museum and Craft Center, 48 Main St., Farmingdale, will host its second annual photography show from June 4-25. The show is hosted by Virginia Woolley, owner of the Wainright House, and coordinated by Vicky Culver. Email Vicky Culver at Vculver@optonline.net as soon as possible if you would like to submit one or two photographs (maximum framed size approximately 11 x 14 inches). Starting May 1, hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

• The Westlake Woman’s Club is offering five $500 scholarships for female residents of Jackson. The scholarships are offered to qualified individuals who have been accepted into a post-high school educational or training program and who meet any one of the following criteria: currently completing high school; currently working and planning to enroll in a program to enhance skills, make a career change or desiring further education; not currently working, but desiring job training skills or retraining; registered in either public school or vocational school in a continuing education program. Applications are available online at https://westlakeclubs.com/womens-club/womens-club-scholarship/. Applications are also available through the Jackson Library, guidance offices of Jackson Liberty and Jackson Memorial high schools, Ocean County Vo-Tech and the financial aid offices at Ocean County College and Georgian Court University. The deadline for submission is May 7.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host its annual Creative Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This juried arts festival features specially selected artists’ works of pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings and other mediums. The festival also includes live music, free activities and artist demonstrations. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled a paper shredding event so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. A shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 in Howell at the Memorial/Adelphia School, 485 Adelphia Road (Route 524). County residents may shred up to 100 pounds. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Details: See the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

