Community donates over 20 tons of books in support of Rotary Club of Hillsborough Foundation

One year after launching the New Legacy Book Donation Program in Hillsborough, more than 20 tons of books have been collected at two township locations, raising nearly $2,000 for the Rotary Club of Hillsborough Foundation.

Donated books are either resold through online shopping sites like Amazon, or if deemed unsalable, recycled.

New Legacy Books, the non-profit organization that manages the operation, returns a percentage of the proceeds to The Rotary Club of Hillsborough Foundation each month.

“In addition to our various hands-on volunteer efforts, our club raises thousands of dollars each year that allow us to provide needed philanthropic support,” Ben Rozenblat, president of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough, said in a prepared statement. “With the generous support of Hillsborough community members, we have been able to fund a wide variety of organizations and charitable causes including post-secondary school scholarships for Hillsborough residents, essential goods for homeless veterans and veterans serving abroad, relief to victims of natural disasters, and, most recently, support for the families fleeing the invasion of Ukraine.”

The New Legacy Book Bins are located at the township Municipal Building parking lot adjacent to soccer fields on South Branch Road, and at Iron Peak Sports & Events at 137 Mountain View Road.

“New Legacy Books would like to thank the Rotary Club of Hillsborough for hosting and promoting our book bin fundraiser, which has been a great success in our first year in Hillsborough,” Matt Laiacona, from the New Legacy Books operation, said in the statement. “We also thank our fellow book readers in Hillsborough who support the fundraiser with ongoing book donations. We look forward to many years of fundraising for the Rotary Club and working with the Hillsborough community.”