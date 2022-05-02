’Darshana’ exhibit shares Hindu heritage with neighbors

It presents a colorful overview of Hindu concepts and practices, offering an opportunity to learn about one of the oldest civilizations in the world with continuing global presence today.

The exhibition, presented on April 30 at the North Brunswick Senior Center, features a variety of topics, ranging from yoga and divinity to mathematics and administration, demonstrating how Hindu knowledge has manifested in all aspects of human endeavor.

The program was started by lighting a Diya which symbolizes goodness and purity, and lighting them denotes dispelling darkness and going into light.

Attendees offered a short prayer to Lord Ganesha by performing a dance Kathak followed by presenting the coffee table book on Darshana to all dignitaries.

The host also shared the collective efforts of all Dharmic organizations in New Jersey by sharing the details of program like SewaDiwali, Health for Humanity, Guru Vandana (Reverence for the Teacher), COVID-19 relief efforts and working with FEMA for vaccine drives in more than 25 states.

The exhibition is coordinated nationally by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA along with partners HindiUSA, BAPS, SewaUsa, Cohna, VHPA, Vadtaal Dham, Suma Foods, Sodhani Foundation.

The exhibition was inaugurated by North Brunswick Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack, Middlesex County Deputy Director Shanti Narra, Cohna President Nikunj Trivedi, North Brunswick Township Council President Bob Davis, Acting Superintendent Janet Ciarrocca, and Middlesex County Commissioner Claribel A. Azcona-Barber.

Narra, who is a North Brunswick resident, shared how she has seen the growth of community from 1974 the time her family arrived in the USA.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to share our heritage with the people,” she said.

“I am very much impressed by the culture presented today and especially the poster ‘The Pursuits’ on how a person should live a life,” Womack said.