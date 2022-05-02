Pilot escapes injury after landing plane at Princeton Airport without gear

The pilot of a private airplane escaped injury after a mechanical issued caused the plane to skid to a stop on the runway at the Princeton Airport in Montgomery Township April 28, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

The 56-year-old pilot, who lives in Princeton Junction, told police that he was landing at the airport following a trip that began in Florida when he noticed a mechanical issue with the Beechcraft 35 Bonanza single-engine airplane.

As the pilot began to land, he discovered that the landing gear would not extend. He was able to put down the plane without using the landing gear and skidded to a stop on the runway, police said.

Princeton Airport employees were able to move the plane off the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident, police said.