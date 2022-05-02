Princeton University Concerts announces lineup for 2022-23 season

Across 23 events spanning the academic year from September 2022 through May 2023, the community is invited to experience the artistry of the world’s greatest musicians within a variety of concert formats through Princeton University Concerts’ (PUC) 2022-23 season.

The itinerary includes the traditional Concert Classics series that has been PUC’s backbone for 129 years; two special events featuring legends mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and pianist Mitsuko Uchida; informal Performances Up Close with audience seated on stage; family concerts for kids 3-12, with a new offering for neurodiverse children with autism or other special needs; and a brand new Healing with Music conversation and performance series, hosted by Clemency Burton-Hill, that sheds light on music’s role within the lives of musicians who have faced significant illness and personal upheaval.

Over half of the seasons’ events feature artists who will be making their PUC debuts: Dutch violin star Janine Jansen, Icelandic piano sensation Víkingur Ólafsson, jazz legends pianist Fred Hersch and vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, and Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth.

Returning performers include Brentano String Quartet, the university’s former ensemble-in-residence for 15 years, bringing a program that traces the lineage of American classical music from a blues arrangement by Princeton University’s own Steven Mackey all the way back to the spirituals that inspired Dvořák’s compositions; the young violinist Alexi Kenney has curated a program for solo violin and electronics that creates a musical dialogue between Bach, his contemporaries, and living composers; opera star tenor Lawrence Brownlee brings a new song cycle championing Black writers and composers, presenting new settings of texts drawn from the Harlem Renaissance.

Mezzo-soprano star Joyce DiDonato returns by demand with “EDEN,” a theatrical, through-performed compilation of songs related to nature, curated to spark conversations about our relationship to the natural world. Jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant will premiere a brand-new work inspired by Toni Morrison’s archives, housed at the university, a project presented in collaboration with McCarter Theatre and the Princeton University Library in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Toni Morrison winning the Nobel Prize in Literature.

In response to the pandemic, PUC has developed Healing with Music, a new series that will be a multi-year project featuring musicians who are willing to share their personal experience facing illness and personal upheaval and the role that music played within that journey. Hosted by Clemency Burton-Hill, the award-winning BBC and WQXR broadcaster and acclaimed author who has been recovering from a massive brain aneurysm since 2020, the first iteration of this new series will feature pianist Fred Hersch, the first openly gay, HIV-positive jazz pianist in history who spent several months in an AIDS-related coma; and young cellist Joshua Roman, who has suffered from long-haul COVID syndrome since the start of 2021.

In a combination of conversations with and performances by these artists, the series aims to help audiences navigate their changed relationship with music after the trauma of the pandemic.

This intention will also be apparent in the continuation of PUC’s popular Live Music Meditations, which allow for easily accessible, focused listening to world-class music performed by the series’ artists through guided meditation with instruction by Matthew Weiner, associate dean in the Princeton University Office of Religious Life. The lineup of artists participating in this series will be announced over the summer.

PUC’s Performances Up Close series – featuring hour-long concerts twice per day with the audience seated onstage – will focus on “Leading Ladies” in the 2022–23 season. In addition to Cécile McLorin Salvant, this includes 10 Norwegian brass-playing friends, tenThing Brass Ensemble, who bring a holiday program as they position themselves from all corners of Richardson Auditorium in PUC’s first-ever surround-sound concert experience; the three leading ladies (and one leading gent) of the Chiaroscuro Quartet whose unique approach to 18th—19th century music, playing standing up, on gut stringed instruments and with historical bows; and the in-person debut of 23-year-old saxophonist Jess Gillam, who is completely reconceiving the saxophone’s role within classical music.

PUC also continues its partnership with the Princeton Garden Theatre to screen films about the artists off the stage. The two award-winning documentaries that will be featured this season are “The Ballad of Fred Hersch” and “Falling for Stradivari,” following Janine Jansen as she recorded a new album on 12 of the world’s greatest Stradivari violins.

In continuation of further community engagement, PUC will also resume the Richardson Chamber Players series, two Sunday afternoon events featuring mixed chamber music programs performed by Princeton University performance faculty and students; and continue to facilitate the Neighborhood Music Project, an educational initiative connecting students in neighboring communities with the guest musicians through classroom visits and field trips to concerts.

Full and make-your-own subscriptions to the 2022-23 season are currently available. Single tickets will become available to the general public online on Aug. 1 and by phone on Sept. 6.

A comprehensive list of performances is available at puc.princeton.edu, or call 609-258-2800 for ticket information.

THE 2022–2023 SEASON

(Organized by series, then chronologically)

*Denotes Princeton University Concerts debut

CONCERT CLASSICS (8 CONCERTS)

Hear the world’s most vibrant and celebrated classical musicians—both fan favorites and long-awaited debuts—within the intimacy of Richardson Auditorium on our mainstage series.

Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:30PM

JANINE JANSEN*, Violin

DENIS KOZHUKHIN*, Piano

The superstar Dutch violinist is in high demand by the world’s most prestigious venues, and at last she makes her Princeton University Concerts debut with Queen Elisabeth Competition laureate Denis Kozhukhin in an awe-inspiring program of beloved works for violin and piano duo.

Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30PM

BRENTANO STRING QUARTET

“Dvořák & American Identity:” Princeton University’s former ensemble-in-residence (1999-2014) returns with a program that celebrates the music of our homeland, paying tribute to composer Antonín Dvořák and his impact on American classical music.

Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 3PM

VÍKINGUR ÓLAFSSON*, Piano

“Mozart & Contemporaries:” In one of the most highly anticipated debuts in PUC’s recent history, Icelandic piano sensation Víkingur Ólafsson rediscovers Mozart by ingeniously setting the composer’s work within the framework of his contemporaries.

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30PM

ALEXI KENNEY, Violin

“Shifting Ground:” A groundbreaking program played mostly without pause that weaves together pieces for solo violin and electronics by J.S. Bach and composers of other eras in homage to Bach’s enduring legacy on contemporary music, performed by the 28-year-old trailblazing violinist.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30PM

LAWRENCE BROWNLEE, Tenor

KEVIN J. MILLER*, Piano

“Rising:” A new song cycle curated by the opera star that champions Black writers and composers, presenting texts drawn from the Harlem Renaissance set to music by today’s premiere composers including Carlos Simon, Shann Ohkpeblo, Damien Sneed, and Princeton University’s own Jessie Montgomery.

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30PM

JUPITER ENSEMBLE*

THOMAS DUNFORD*, Lute/Artistic Director

LEA DESANDRE*, Mezzo-Soprano

“All-Vivaldi:” a program shattering all preconceptions of Vivaldi’s music performed with the exuberant virtuosity for which this young ensemble has become internationally renowned, led by “the Eric Clapton of the lute” (BBC Music Magazine) alongside a rising mezzo-soprano who “brings life and beauty to everything she touches.” (The New York Times)

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30PM

ALINA IBRAGIMOVA*, Violin

CÉDRIC TIBERGHIEN*, Piano

The British-based duo that has been consistently topping classical charts since 2005 finally makes their Princeton University Concerts debut within the remarkable intimacy of Richardson Auditorium, a space in which their uncanny ability to fuse any sense of distance between their respective instruments and their audience will be all the more heightened.

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30PM

EMERSON STRING QUARTET

With special guests: CALIDORE STRING QUARTET

“Farewell Tour:” After twelve appearances on the Princeton University Concerts series since 1979, nine GRAMMY awards, and more than 30 celebrated recordings, the legendary Emerson String Quartet returns one final time as they make the final tour of their venerated 47-year career.

PERFORMANCES UP CLOSE: LEADING LADIES (4 CONCERTS)

A new generation of daredevils is leading the charge! Experience these leading ladies’ transformative artistry in an hour-long format that’s immersive, immediate, informal, and schedule-friendly.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 6PM & 9PM

JESS GILLAM, Saxophone

THOMAS WEAVER, Piano

“RANT!” The in-person debut of the 23-year-old phenomenon who has been setting the musical world ablaze by completely reconceiving the saxophone’s role within classical music.

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6PM & 9PM

tenTHING BRASS ENSEMBLE*

TINE THING HELSETH*, Leader

“Holidays in Norway:” Explore musical traditions of the holiday season while traveling across the old continent with ten Norwegian dames in an immersive, surround-sound holiday concert.

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3PM & 6PM

CHIAROSCURO QUARTET*

Playing standing up on gut-stringed instruments with historical bows, the Chiaroscuro Quartet performs music of the Classical and early Romantic periods with an utterly unique sound that has brought audiences to their feet across the world.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6PM & 9PM

CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT*, Vocals

SULLIVAN FORTNER*, Piano

in partnership with McCarter Theatre Center and Princeton University Library

As part of a campus-wide celebration of the 30-year anniversary of Toni Morrison winning the Nobel Prize in Literature, PUC has co-commissioned MacArthur Fellow and three-time Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist and composer Cécile McLorin Salvant to create a brand-new work inspired by Morrison’s archives.

SPECIAL EVENTS (2 CONCERTS)

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 7:30PM

JOYCE DiDONATO, Mezzo-Soprano

IL POMO d’ORO,* Orchestra

ZEFIRA VALOVA*, Conductor

“EDEN:” Superstar Joyce DiDonato invites us back to the Garden of Eden through this groundbreaking, through-performed, theatrical program that spans four centuries of music exploring our relationship with the natural world.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:30PM

MITSUKO UCHIDA, Piano

Back by popular demand, the legendary pianist returns to perform Beethoven’s final three piano sonatas—an exquisite combination of monumental music performed by one of the most revered artists of our time.

[*NEW*] HEALING WITH MUSIC (3 CONCERTS)

Humans have been using sounds as a way to exist and endure since the start of time. As we return to the concert hall after the trauma of a pandemic, we will be guided by three artists whose stories of resilience in facing illness and personal upheaval shed light on music’s profound impact. Join us as we learn from them and heal together in a new series combining performance and conversation, hosted by writer and broadcaster Clemency Burton-Hill.

Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:30PM

CLEMENCY BURTON-HILL*, Host

The series host will be our guest-of-honor in this special launch to the series that will introduce you to her remarkably stirring story of recovering from a massive brain aneurysm, featuring live music that played a crucial role within her ever-continuing journey of recovery.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:30PM

JOSHUA ROMAN, Cello

This extraordinary young musician—the epitome of health prior to the pandemic—has suffered from long-haul COVID-19 syndrome since January 2021. An avid believer in the healing power of music, Roman now returns to PUC to explore the role that music has played throughout his continued recovery in an event combining conversation and performance.

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30PM

FRED HERSCH*, Piano

“A living legend” (The New Yorker) within jazz’s piano pantheon, fifteen-time GRAMMY nominee Fred Hersch was also the first openly gay, HIV-positive jazz musician. Amidst the demands of an internationally celebrated career, he spent several months in an AIDS-related coma in 2008. He makes his Princeton University Concerts debut to discuss his profound relationship to music and share “Breath by Breath”—a suite of nine original compositions written during the pandemic, inspired by his longtime practice of mindfulness meditation.

ALL IN THE FAMILY—2 PROGRAMS for kids and their families

PUC nurtures a lifelong love of music by offering neurodiverse kids a chance to encounter chamber music in person through two special programs featuring world-class musicians.

Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1PM

MEET THE MUSIC: “Can Music Tell a Story?”

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Bruce Adolphe, Host/composer

Can music tell a story? What can music say…and not say? With beloved tales from France, Germany, and the Czech Republic, children ages 6–12 can discover how music gets to the heart of a story through works by Schumann, Ravel, Janáček, and Adolphe.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1PM & 3PM

CMS KIDS

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

RAMI VAMOS*, Host

A relaxed performance curated for ages 3-6 exploring the theme of identity through the music of Antonin Dvořák. This inclusive concert experience is adapted for neurodiverse audiences, including children with autism or other special needs. The performance is presented in a judgment-free environment and is less formal and more supportive of sensory, communication, movement, and learning needs.

RICHARDSON CHAMBER PLAYERS (2 CONCERTS)

Formed in 1994–95 on the occasion of PUC’s 100th anniversary, this mixed ensemble comprises Princeton University’s performance faculty, distinguished guest artists, and supremely talented Princeton University students. Richardson Chamber Players concerts take place on Sundays at 3PM in Richardson Auditorium.

Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3PM

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3PM

AT THE MOVIES (2 FILMS)

Enjoy films related to the programs and artists on our series through our partnership with the Princeton Garden Theatre, the community’s local nonprofit arthouse theater.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 7:30PM

“FALLING FOR STRADIVARI”

An award-winning documentary following Dutch virtuoso violinist Janine Jansen and Royal Opera director Sir Antonio Pappano as they embark on a journey to record an album on 12 of the world’s greatest Stradivari violins. The violinist makes her Princeton University Concerts debut on Thursday, October 13.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:30PM

“THE BALLAD OF FRED HERSCH”

An award-winning documentary by Charlotte Lagarde and Carrie Lozano about the legendary jazz pianist, making his Princeton University Concerts debut the following evening. A post-screening discussion with Fred Hersch will follow.

LIVE MUSIC MEDITATION

PUC’s internationally acclaimed, groundbreaking initiative, a partnership with the Princeton University Office of Religious Life, pairs guided meditation with live performance by the world’s greatest musicians. The hour-long, free sessions, are held throughout the year. Dates and artists TBA.

TICKETS: Full subscriptions (save 35%) and make-your-own series (choose 3+ concerts and save 10% off single ticket prices) are now on sale. Single tickets will go on sale online only on Monday, August 1 and by phone on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Princeton University Concerts maintains its commitment to ticket prices that are the lowest in the region.

