Reed wins Wall Stadium Modified race in 2022 season opener

WALL TOWNSHIP — Three-time Wall Stadium Modified stock car driving champion Steven Reed raced in contention for most of the season opening 40-lap main event to put himself in the right place to take the win in the final few laps of the April 30 main event.

Reed’s victory brought back memories of 10 years earlier when the Jackson resident won the opening night feature and proposed marriage to his future wife Katie in victory lane, according to a press release.

The April 30 race saw Tommy Martino Jr. of Farmingdale, Howell’s Jimmy Blewett, Tyler Truex of Little Egg Harbor, Holmdel’s Andrew Krause and Reed wrestle in the top five for most of the event.

A lap 38 restart saw Blewett and Truex, who made up the front row, tangle and spin exiting turn two, while Reed was able to dart past the carnage and race on to the win. Martino, Krause, Dom Fattaruso and Eddie McCarthy, both of Brick Township, wrapped up the top five.

“We had a good top five car tonight and the rest was up to me,” Reed said, “It gave me the chance to be in the spot I was in to take a win. Thanks to Harry and everyone on the car, we were there to take the win.”

After battling with leader Nick Catone of Brick Township most of the way, former champ Elliot Wohl of Beachwood fought off Howell’s Brian Osborn and Jackson’s Shanon Mongeau to win the 25-lap Factory Stock opener.

Defending champ Bryan O’Shea of Neptune City was second when the dust settled, with Howell’s Johnny Carpenter, Robert Stack of Manahawkin and Osborn wrapping up the top five.

Jarret DiGiantomasso of Jackson fought off several challengers to win the 25-lap feature for the Sportsman cars. Hazlet’s Chris Silvestri was the former champ’s constant rival before finishing second, with Neil Rutt III of Edison, Jeffrey Loesch of Neptune City and Tyler Ferris of Freehold rounding out the top five.

Quinn Trimmer of Waldwick fought off constant pressure to win the 25-lap main event for the Legend Cars over a hard-charging Alex McCollum, Kevin Nowak, Richie Davidowitz and Nick Morabito.

Billy Pross of Hazlet battled with competitors early and then ran from the field in the second half of the 25-lap feature to win his second Fast 4 division feature race. Mike Lavery of Orangeburg, N.Y., Wall Township’s Alex Graetz, defending champ Alonzo Morales of Burlington and Cookstown’s Nicole Razzano were second through fifth.

Buddy Sload raced to victory in the 25-lap race for the visiting TQ Midgets.

The 2022 Saturday night action at the Wall Township venue will continue on May 8 with the Modifieds, Sportsman cars, Factory Stocks, Fast 4 cars and Legend Cars in action.

The on-track “Fan Fest” returns after a two-year hiatus forced by COVID-19. Grandstands will open at 3 p.m., with the party on the track starting at 4 p.m. Qualifying starts at 5:30 p.m. and main event action starts at 7 p.m., according to the press release.