Tri-Town News news briefs, May 4

Students at Jackson Memorial High School in Jackson took part in a campus cleanup on April 27 in conjunction with Earth Day after a two-year pause due to COVID-19.

According to teacher Joe Pienkowski, who is the Student Council adviser, 50 to 60 students took part in the cleanup, including members of the Key Club, the National Honor Society, Student Council, sports teams, the Off the Grid Club, the Jaguar Buddies Club and students from various classes.

The cleanup at the school’s campus on Don Connor Boulevard had the support of the Jackson Township Clean Communities program and Recreation Coordinator Joey Lynn Anderson. Garbage bags, gloves, equipment and goodie bags for participants were provided.

“After the past 18 months it was a way for us to get back to normal and take pride in

our school. We do a lot of good things,” Pienkowski said. “The last 18 months for

everybody was just the world turned upside down … It’s just taking pride and

showing we are still standing together 18 months later.”

According to Pienkowski, the Earth Day message to students is: “You put your stamp

on something. It’s our world and it’s what we make of it. You can be a part of it or

stand by and watch, you know. It’s kind of on them. It’s our job not only to teach curriculum, but life lessons, and get them ready for the real world.”