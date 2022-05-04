Hillsborough man charged with possession of child pornography

Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart stated that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) notified the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office of an apparent upload of images of child pornography.

An investigation initiated by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations/Computer Crimes Unit revealed that Gary J. Babey, 60, of Hillsborough, was suspected of sending numerous images of child sexual abuse material to another individual.

Taggart said as a result of this investigation, on May 2, Babey was arrested at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography, and third-degree possession of child pornography, according to a statement released May 4 by Taggart, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor, and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Mike McMahon.

Babey was lodged in the Somerset County Jail as of press time, where he was to remain pending a detention hearing in this matter.

Anyone with information should call 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323, or use the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.