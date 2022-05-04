Marlboro wins Central Regional Consumer Bowl; moves on to state championship

A team of students from Marlboro High School has won the 2022 Central Regional Consumer Bowl, an educational competition that tests students’ knowledge of consumer related information.

The regional competition was held virtually on April 28.

The Marlboro High School students competed against students representing Voorhees High School (Hunterdon County), Hightstown High School (Mercer County), Metuchen High School (Middlesex County), Central Regional High School (Ocean County) and Governor Livingston High School (Union County) in the consumer-related game-show-style competition with questions in multiple choice and open ended formats to test their knowledge of various consumer related topics such as Bureau of Securities FAQs, the Credit Card Disclosure Act of 2009, elder fraud, identity theft (phishing) and more, according to a press release from Monmouth County.

“We are so proud of the Marlboro team, which is representing the county in the state championship Consumer Bowl,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, who is the liaison to the county’s Division of Consumer Affairs.

“The Consumer Bowl is a remarkable way for all of the competitors to gain awareness of consumer related issues. Those skills will benefit participants throughout their lives,” Burry added.

The team members from Marlboro High School are Jason Nemirov (captain), Harris Pavlovsky, Emma Corbin, Benjamin Katz and Taylor Chodos (alternate). Their teachers and advisers are Nicole Bendik and Patrick Scinto.

The Marlboro High School team has advanced to the 2022 New Jersey State Consumer Bowl which will be held on May 25 at the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office in Trenton.

The students representing Marlboro High School will be competing against Passaic County Technical Institute (Passaic County) and Cedar Creek High School (Atlantic County), according to the press release.

The New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl is a program of the State Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs. It was established in 1997 to help students learn about consumer issues that will benefit each of them throughout their lives.

The Division of Consumer Affairs is a law enforcement agency, created and funded by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners. The division helps protect residents against consumer fraud and dishonest business practices by enforcing the State Consumer Fraud Act and many other regulations, according to the press release.