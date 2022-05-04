News Transcript News Briefs, May 4

The Freehold Borough Police Department is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of its program to achieve accreditation by verifying that it meets recognized professional best practices.

Administered by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with best practice standards in five basic areas: the administrative function, the personnel function, the operations function, the investigative function, and the arrestee/detainee function, according to a press release.

Agency employees and members of the public are invited to offer comments by calling 908-839-3297 on May 9 between 10-11 a.m. Comments will be taken by the assessment team.

Email comments can be sent to the police department at flaniganr@freeholdpolice.org

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards.

A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the Freehold Borough Police Department, 36 Jackson St. Contact Agent Robert Flanigan at 732-462-1233, ext. 107, for more information.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Freehold Borough Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them by email to Harry J Delgado, Accreditation Program Manager, hdelgado@njsacop.org, by phone, 856-988-5880, or write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 11000 Lincoln Drive West, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

The Manalapan Police Youth Academy, to be held from Aug. 1-5, provides an opportunity for teenagers to engage their interests in law enforcement through police academy style training, instructional classes, physical fitness and ceremonial and close order drill.

The Manalapan Police Youth Academy is not a “Scared Straight” program.

Hours of daily activities for the Manalapan Police Youth Academy are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Manalapan High School, Church Lane. The academy fee of $50 covers the cost of uniforms, supplies and activities. Eligible ages for participants: 12 to 16 years old at time of the academy.

Anyone interested in participating is required to complete a pre-application and mail it to Manalapan Police Department headquarters or email it to kearley@manalapanpolice.org no later than June 1.

To download a pre-application, visit www.ManalapanPolice.org. Accepted applicants will receive additional forms to include medical forms.

For additional information, contact Sgt. Herring or Patrolman Earley at 732-446-8391.