Freehold Township resident honored for advocacy efforts

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – A motivational speaker from Freehold Township has been recognized by a hearing aid manufacturer as one of three individuals in the United States with hearing loss who make a positive difference.

Paul Wichansky was a finalist in the 2021 Oticon Focus on People Awards in the advocacy category.

Oticon, a hearing technology manufacturer, created the awards program in 1997 to celebrate hearing-impaired students and adults, and advocacy volunteers who demonstrate through accomplishments that hearing loss does not affect an individual’s ability to make a positive difference, according to a press release.

“The Advocacy Category honors individuals who are actively involved in advocacy efforts for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community,” said Nancy Palmere, the director of consumer marketing and public relations for Oticon, who directs the awards program.

“Winners in this category, like Paul Wichansky, display an optimism and ‘can do’ attitude that inspires and motivates, whether they are trying to change public attitudes, government policy or just one person’s life,” Palmere said.

Wichansky, who has cerebral palsy, has hosted presentations and keynote addresses since he was 10 and owns the website JustTheWayYouAre.com

The press release states that Wichansky has inspired more than one million individuals throughout the country and spoke at the United Nations.

“Paul has worked hard to transform obstacles into opportunities for self-improvement and demonstrates to others, by example, how they can also do the same,” the press release states.

After votes were tallied to determine the winner of the public advocacy category, Wichansky placed third and said, “It is quite an honor to even be considered for such a prestigious award.”

Wichansky was nominated for the category by Dr. Robert DiSogra, who has been Wichansky’s audiologist for nearly 45 years.

DiSogra said he met Wichansky in 1978 when Wichansky’s mother suspected her son’s hearing aids were not working effectively.

DiSogra confirmed the youngster’s hearing aids did not provide sufficient amplification and recommended new earmolds for him.

“Little did I know it would be the beginning of a professional and personal relationship that would span four decades,” DiSogra wrote in his nomination statement for Wichansky. “I never thought I would have such an important role in Paul’s journey through life with his hearing loss and cerebral palsy.”

DiSogra explained that Wichansky’s hearing loss became worse over the years, which led to his hearing aids being readjusted and a new pair later being used. Eventually, Wichansky underwent a cochlear implant.

” ‘Yes I Can’ is Paul’s personal chronology of conquering hearing loss and cerebral palsy because he did not want life to pass him by,” DiSogra wrote. “He flat out refused to allow that to happen. Paul has said countless times, ‘I may have cerebral palsy and hearing loss, but they do not have me!’ ”

The nominating statement will be used as the forward for Wichansky’s upcoming book.

“Paul has always been a caring, giving individual who has motivated thousands of children and adults about not giving up because of some developmental disability,” DiSogra said. “He also sensitizes the groups he speaks to about disability awareness. Paul was a very dynamic and effective lecturer in classes I taught in aural rehabilitation at Kean University over the past three years.

“He has a wealth of positive information for persons with any type or degree of disability and their families. I would recommend him without reservation to be a guest speaker to any organization interested in disability awareness,” DiSogra said.