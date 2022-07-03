East Brunswick business owner will help create ‘Balloon Wonderland’ for children’s charity in Florida

EAST BRUNSWICK – At the age of 13, the pathway to entrepreneurship began for Dori Saypol.

Collaborating with a friend, she created a block party business that hosted gatherings for neighborhood kids. With self-made flyers, she publicly shared what services she proudly offered.

And as she entered into adulthood, the opportunities to plan holiday parties, baby showers and luncheons came on a voluntary basis as she worked in the telecommunications industry.

And after being laid off from the corporate environment, Saypol entered an uncertainty phase in her career.

That’s when she re-discovered her teenage business blueprint. While rummaging through items, she found her original block party poster. For her, that simple discovery served as the confirmation she needed to pursue a new career.

So, in 2002, she officially established her business – Total Party LLC. Now in 2022, the East Brunswick native is celebrating 20 years of service, both locally and abroad.

As a lifelong resident of the township and member of the East Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce, Saypol is rooted in the community. She described her hometown as a diverse mix of cultures that’s supported by an outstanding governing body, school system and resources. She explained that through community events and local charities, she’s able to “give back” to her hometown.

According to Saypol, it’s the welcoming nature of her business that allows people to connect balloons with happiness. As a certified balloon artist, she said she’s able to create pieces that produce smiles and memories for adults and children.

“Balloons make people smile. I’m in the happiness business. Being able to share the happiness with balloons is what it’s all about. Seeing the smiles on kid’s faces when they decorate a balloon at East Brunswick Day makes me smile.

“Seeing the beaming faces of my fellow chamber members as they hold a giant bouquet of balloon flowers for a photo contest, makes me feel good. Then I want to do it more. Everyone who wants balloons should have balloons,” she said.

In a few weeks, Saypol will certainly have the chance to do more.

According to a press release, she’s been selected to serve as a team leader for the “Give Kids the World” charity event in Orlando, Fla. from July 11-15.

Balloon Wonderland is one of the fundraising events that is part of Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that provides week-long, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families from around the world who want to visit Central Florida.

“My role at Balloon Wonderland will be one of the team leaders for the Dinosaur Land. There are about 300 balloon artists from around the world going to Orlando for the week-long event. There will be five areas with 50 artists each,” Saypol said.

She, along with other balloon professionals, will be tasked with creating a 300,0000-piece Balloon Wonderland that features large-scale sculptures. Expected to occupy 30,000 square feet, with some displays reaching 24 feet in height, the event will have themed sections that include a Dinosaur area, Toyland, the Enchanted Forest and Under the Sea.

“I will help those 50 balloon professionals make larger-than-life dinosaurs, enormous trees and an incredible volcano sculpture. I will work alongside other artists in the Toy Land and Under the Sea area, just to name a few,” she said.

For her, the opportunity is twofold in that she can benefit critically ill children in the U.S. and return home to showcase the difference that was made.

“All of this beauty and effort supports the critically ill children from all over the USA including New Jersey, providing the families with joyful moments that can lead to lasting memories, transforming the happiness into hope.

“I can’t wait to see the smiles on the faces of the children going through the breathtaking displays. I can’t wait to bring pictures and videos back to our community to show how balloons made a difference in the lives of those critically ill children. I can’t wait to demonstrate to my kids how helping others with the skills I have can be so profoundly rewarding,” Saypol said.

Working together as a team, more than 400 balloon artists from around the world will construct a life-sized replica of Give Kids The World Village’s most iconic venues created from more than 500,000 balloons. Guests can walk through the display, participate in fun interactive activities, take one-of-a-kind photos, enjoy delicious treats and enjoy performances by strolling magicians, balloon artists and other entertainers, according to its website.

For more information about Give Kids The World visit www.gktw.org.