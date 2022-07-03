East Windsor police blotter

A 52-year-old Whiting man was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 15. Police responded to a report of a driver asleep in a vehicle with its hazard lights flashing on Thomas Street. Police allegedly observed suspect heroin in the center console area. The man was processed and released.

A 36-year-old East Windsor man was charged with shoplifting, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at the ShopRite grocery store on June 12. The man was allegedly observed “under-ringing” merchandise valued at $378.10. Police found the stolen merchandise, as well as the drugs and drug paraphernalia during a search of his vehicle. The man was processed and released.

A 36-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, failure to move over, being an unlicensed driver and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on Abbington Drive near Twin Rivers Drive on June 11. The man allegedly failed to move over for an emergency vehicle. He failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 37-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, unsafe tires and being an unlicensed driver on Route 130 June 12. Police stopped the man for allegedly driving with only three tires, which had caused sparks to come from one of the rims. The driver failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 27-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, making an improper U-turn and refusal to submit to a chemical breath test on May 26. Police stopped the man for allegedly making an improper U-turn on Route 33. He failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.