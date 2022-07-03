Deadline to file for East Windsor school board is near

Time is running out for school board candidates to file nominating petitions to serve on the East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education.

The deadline to file a petition is July 25 at 4 p.m. It must be handed in to the Mercer County Clerk’s Office in Trenton.

The school board election is Nov. 8. The term is for three years.

At stake are the seats held by Bertrand Fougnies, Nicole LaRusso and Ram Ramachandran. The three seats open are earmarked for East Windsor residents on the nine-member board.

Ramachandran is not seeking re-election. Fougnies and LaRusso could not be reached for comment.

The petition must be signed by at least 10 registered voters who live in East Windsor.

Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old and be registered to vote in the town that they seek to represent on the school board.

They may not have an interest in, or hold a claim against, the school board. They may not serve on the municipal governing body and may be disqualified from holding office because of conviction of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, under the “Elections” tab, at www.mercercounty.org.