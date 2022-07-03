HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsHopewell Township police blotter

Hopewell Township police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A man entered the ShopRite grocery store on Pennington Road and allegedly took an assortment of groceries valued at less than $500 on June 9.

Items valued at a combined $950 were allegedly taken from several cars while parked at a business on Route 31 overnight between June 13 and June 14.

A pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash at Route 518 and Aunt Molly Road June 17. The victim, who was injured in the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 51-year-old High Bridge man was charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto after an alleged multi-vehicle crash on Bear Tavern Road June 20. The crash resulted in injuries to the occupants of the other vehicles. He was processed and released.

A 32-year-old Flemington woman was arrested on outstanding warrants from Hopewell Township and Pennington Borough Police Departments. She was stopped by police for an alleged motor vehicle violation on Washington Crossing-Pennington Road June 21. She was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correctional Center in Lambertville.

A Shara Lane resident reported an alleged theft of a 2019 Audi from their driveway between the overnight hours of June 20 and June 21.

A man allegedly left without paying for groceries valued at less than $750 from the ShopRite grocery store on Pennington Road June 23.

Previous articleEast Windsor police blotter
Next articleEast Brunswick business owner will help create ‘Balloon Wonderland’ for children’s charity in Florida
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,959FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 - Newspaper Media Group