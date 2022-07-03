Hopewell Township police blotter

A man entered the ShopRite grocery store on Pennington Road and allegedly took an assortment of groceries valued at less than $500 on June 9.

Items valued at a combined $950 were allegedly taken from several cars while parked at a business on Route 31 overnight between June 13 and June 14.

A pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash at Route 518 and Aunt Molly Road June 17. The victim, who was injured in the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 51-year-old High Bridge man was charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto after an alleged multi-vehicle crash on Bear Tavern Road June 20. The crash resulted in injuries to the occupants of the other vehicles. He was processed and released.

A 32-year-old Flemington woman was arrested on outstanding warrants from Hopewell Township and Pennington Borough Police Departments. She was stopped by police for an alleged motor vehicle violation on Washington Crossing-Pennington Road June 21. She was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correctional Center in Lambertville.

A Shara Lane resident reported an alleged theft of a 2019 Audi from their driveway between the overnight hours of June 20 and June 21.

A man allegedly left without paying for groceries valued at less than $750 from the ShopRite grocery store on Pennington Road June 23.