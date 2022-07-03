Tri-Town News Datebook, July 6

• Learn about the value of plants during “Pass The Plants, Please,” at 2 p.m. July 15 at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, Jackson. Rutgers Master Gardener Georgina Price will present the program. Attendees will gain an understanding of how plants derive their own nutrition, protect their seeds, transport water internally and provide their own supportive frameworks. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program, which is open to all ages. Details: 732-928-4400.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following drives: July 7, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 12, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 13, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 14, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 19, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 20, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 21, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 26, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 27, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and July 28, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Fair will be held from July 27-31 at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Freehold Township. Hours are 4-11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. Follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming fair contests will be announced on the park system’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more. The fair is organized and presented by the Monmouth County Park System in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association. Details: www.MonmouthCountyFair.com

• The DowntownFreehold.com Thursdays Rock concert series takes place each Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Monmouth County Hall of Records plaza, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair. The schedule is as follows: July 7, Mission Dance; July 14, Joe Baracata Band; July 21, Matt O’Ree Band; July 28, Chuck Lambert Band with Coo Moe Jhee; Aug. 4, Parrot Beach; Aug. 11, Colossal Street Jam; Aug. 18, Pat Guadagno and Friends; Aug. 25, Turnstyles.

• The Freehold Borough Arts Council 2022 Jazz, Blues and More Summer Concert Series will take place every Sunday through August (June 5 through Aug. 28) from 7-9 p.m. at the Downtown Freehold Gazebo, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair.

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

