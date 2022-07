EAST BRUNSWICK – The township is ready to hold its Fourth of July Fireworks celebration.

Doors open at 6 p.m. July 4 at the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road.

The celebration will include live music, food vendors, live entertainment, children’s activities and fireworks. The event is run through the East Brunswick Recreation and Parks and sponsored by Route 18 Auto.

For more information visit https://www.eastbrunswick.org/724/July-4th.