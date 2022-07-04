Two people killed in July 3 crash on Route 9 in Freehold Township

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – A multi-car crash claimed the lives of two passengers and left two drivers severely injured in Freehold Township on the afternoon of July 3, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced.

According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office that did not identify any individuals by name, just before 1:30 p.m. July 3, officers from the Freehold Township Police Department responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 9 south and Route 33 west.

An investigation determined a 2019 Lexus NX being driven by a 74-year-old female from Manalapan was traveling southbound on Route 9 when the vehicle side-swiped a 2015 black Lexus RX350 and then side-swiped a white 2019 Subaru Crosstrek before rear-ending a 2017 black Honda CR-V. The Honda CR-V then rear-ended a 2009 purple Scion TC, according to the press release.

As a result of the crash, one passenger in the Honda CR-V, a 52-year-old female from Marlboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second passenger in the Honda CR-V, a 61-year-old male, also of Marlboro, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, a 21-year-old male of Marlboro, was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition as of the evening of July 3, according to the press release.

The driver of the Lexus NX was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Other drivers and passengers sought medical attention for what authorities described as minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office,

the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team and the Freehold Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Department Patrolman Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.