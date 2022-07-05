Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: July 6

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick. Those wishing to donate funds can visit casaofmiddlesexcounty.org/donate. CASA of Middlesex County is non-profit dedicated to standing up for the needs of children living in foster care, advocating for these children through the work of trained volunteers who are assigned to a child or sibling group. To learn more about becoming a volunteer at CASA of Middlesex County, visit casaofmiddlesexcounty.org, email info@casaofmidddlesexcounty.org, or call 732-246-4449.

The TV show American Pickers on the History Channel is planning to return to New Jersey this August.

Producers are looking for different, unusual and unique items; something with an extraordinary story.

Collectors interested in being considered for the show should call 646-493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Include full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of the collection.

Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.

American Pickers will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state in terms of COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GotAPick/

The 84th annual Middlesex County Fair will be held Aug. 1-7 at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Fireworks are scheduled for opening night, Monday, Aug. 1, with a rain date of Aug. 2; and Sunday, Aug. 7, with no rain date.

Details about entertainment experiences will be announced.

Vendor booths are available for commercial offerings, clothing, contractors, small businesses, crafters and more.

For more information, email vendor@middlesexcountyfair.com or visit middlesexcountyfair.com.

Metuchen’s farmers market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Saturday before Thanksgiving, at the intersection of Pearl and New streets.

The Woodbridge farmers’ market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot, 1 Main St., throughout the summer. There will be weekly surprise vendors, events and entertainment.

Middlesex County will hold a series of bike rodeos:

July 16, Piscataway

Aug. 13, East Brunswick

Sept. 17, New Brunswick

Oct. 12, North Brunswick

Dates subject to change based on weather.

For more information, call 732-387-1220.

To RSVP, visit https://bikerodeos2022.eventbrite.com

North Brunswick’s 25th Anniversary Youth Sports Festival runs through July 4 at the field next to Chamberlain University, 630 Route 1 north, North Brunswick.

Entertainment includes pig racing, motorcycle show, magic show, petting zoo, laser light show, fireworks, food vendors and live music.

For event information, visit www.facebook.com/NBYSFofficial

For ticket information, visit www.northbrunswickyouthsportsfestival.com/p/tickets

Middlesex County’s Plays-in-the-Park is returning to the stage this summer with performances of “Something Rotten!,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “A Chorus Line” as part of Plays-in-the-Park’s 60th season.

Plays-In-The-Park will be held at 8 p.m. performance nights at the Stephen J. Capestro Theater at Roosevelt Park, 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

“The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed July 13-23. Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV’s Nickelodeon.

“A Chorus Line” is scheduled for Aug. 3-13. Exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

The Box Office opens at 5:30 p.m. each night and patrons are admitted to the seating area immediately after purchasing tickets. All shows start at 8 p.m. The box office closes at 8:30 p.m. each show night.

Bring a lawn chair.

Ticket price is $7 per adult, $5 per senior citizen 60 and over, and children 12 and younger enter for free.

In the case of inclement weather, save the ticket stub for use at another performance this season.

In partnership with Replenish, Middlesex County’s food distribution organization, Plays-in-the-Park will be collecting nutritious food for residents in need throughout the season. Bring a non-perishable food item when attending performances.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/find-programs-and-resources/parks-and-recreation/plays-in-the-park/box-office-policies

The North Brunswick Board of Education has scheduled meetings at 7 p.m. at the Board Office, 25 Linwood Place, unless otherwise noted:

Regular public meetings are scheduled for July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.

Conference meeting Dec. 7 at Livingston Park Elementary, 1128 Livingston Ave.

Regular public meeting Dec. 21.

If any regular public meeting cannot be broadcast live, it will be taped.

For updated information, the meeting agendas and links to any recorded meetings, visit nbtschools.org

The Edison Recreation Department has scheduled various programs for adults, teens and children throughout the spring and summer.

Adult Recreation classes include badminton, ping pong, chess, line dancing, pickleball, tai chi and volleyball. Classes are held at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center, 1070 Grove Ave., and Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 450 Division St.. The cost is $30 for residents, $60 for non-residents, and are free for Edison residents 65 years and older.



Teen Recreation classes include chess, basketball drills and skills, design class, open-play volleyball, and open-court basketball. Classes are held at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The cost is $10 for residents and $20 for non-residents.



Adult Spring Aerobics take place at Lincoln Elementary School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m., and at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for Edison residents, $100 for non-residents, and free for residents 65 years and older.



For additional information or A.D.A. concerns, call the Recreation Office at 732-248-7310.

For detailed information, visit www.edisonnj.org/departments/recreation_department/.

The East Brunswick Public School District Community Programs Department is again offering summer in-person Kindergarten Readiness Academy and Summer Early Learning Academy programs to all East Brunswick residents, as well as surrounding communities.

The Kindergarten Readiness Academy is designed to provide students entering kindergarten with continued quality programming prior to kindergarten. Participation in this program will focus on essential kindergarten readiness skills, therefore providing a head start for all participants.

The Summer Early Learning Academy will offer a summer care program for 3- and 4-year-olds who will not be entering kindergarten in September 2022. Activities and themes are designed to promote children’s social and cognitive development.

Both programs will also concentrate on closing the learning gap that research shows traditionally occurs over summer months. They will provide your child a summer of fun with weekly themes and daily activities with on-site vendors. Special events and enrichment classes will include a carnival, dinosaur dig, field day, luau, Spanish classes and music.

Students will also have opportunities each week to participate in on-site water play activities.

Weekly themes for Summer 2022 are:

To Infinity & Beyond: Focus on Science and the Solar System.

Community Helpers: Learn About and Meet Local Community Helpers.

Islands of Adventures: Explore Island Life, Music and Water Transportation.

Wide World of Sports: Learn and Play Various Sports.

Under the Big Top: Explore Circus and Carnival Life.

Land & Sea Creatures: Focus on Dinosaurs, Sea Life and Farm Animals.

Both programs will offer full-day or half-day sessions, running through Aug. 9, with the option to attend three weeks or all six weeks.

Visit www.ebnet.org/elasummer for registration instructions and program details.

The Monroe Township Farmers Market is open weekly through Thursday, September 15. The market, which takes place in the parking lot of the Monroe Township Public Library, 4 Municipal Plaza, will operate on Thursdays from 2-7 p.m.

The market will be held rain or shine. If the market is canceled or delayed, it will be posted on the library’s social media accounts and website at www.monroetwplibrary.org/market.

Woodbridge Township has scheduled its annual Independence Day fireworks display on Friday, July 1, at Alvin P. Williams Park in the Sewaren section of Woodbridge.

South Brunswick will hold its Independence Day celebration on July 1. Rain date will be July 8.

The entertainment details will be announced.

Mayor Jackie Palmer of Spotswood and Mayor Christopher Slavicek of Helmetta will present the Mayors’ March and Spark in the Park on July 2.

This Independence Day celebration will begin with a parade at 1 p.m., starting at Holy Trinity Church in Helmetta and ending at Immaculate Conception Church in Spotswood. Staging for the parade will start at noon.

The celebration will resume at 6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Sports Field for family fun, a beer and sangria garden, food trucks, music and fireworks.

Those interested in participating may complete an application at https://forms.gle/Qi2pcvqtmfY344D97

New this year is the addition of a float contest for local non-profit organizations. Anyone can enter an Independence Day-themed float into the parade. First-prize winners will receive a check for $500, while second- and third-place winners will win $250 and $100, respectively.

The New Jersey Symphony will hold a free outdoor summer concert at Metuchen Town Plaza at 7:30 p.m. on July 2.

The program will feature a tribute to Sondheim, Sousa’s ode to his time in New Jersey in “The Atlantic City Pageant.” The New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra’s Henry Lewis Concerto competition winner will round out the concert of family favorites.

Edison Township will host a 4th of July celebration at Papaianni Park, 100 Municipal Blvd.

Live music begins at 3 p.m. The fun celebration will include food, a beer and wine garden and fireworks, which will begin at 9:15 p.m.

For more information call 732-248-7310.

NJ Audubon will hold Family Fun Week programs at Davidson Mill Pond Park in North Brunswick.

Children and adults can join Miss Anne of NJ Audubon to explore nature while searching for critters in the field, in the forest or in the pond. Test skills by building a bird nest or making a survival shelter.

Sessions are available July 5 and 6, or July 7 and 8, both from 9 a.m. to noon.

This program is appropriate for adult/child combinations, ages 3-13.

Pre-registration is required. Visit https://njaudubon.org/summer-camps/

The East Brunswick Public Library, the East Brunswick chapter of Hadassah, the East Brunswick Sustainability Task Force and Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) are launching a movement “to help clean up our community and make a difference in the plastics crisis.”

A public forum called “Getting Past Plastics One Bottle at a Time” will be held at East Brunswick Public Library at 7 p.m. July 6.

The hybrid event will educate, enlighten and present an action plan to the community and beyond. Panelists include Rutgers associate professor Dr. Nicole Fahrenfeld, who has done research on marine life, in New Jersey waters, epidemiologist Dr. Yvette Schlussel, Hammarskjold Middle School science teacher Melissa Novak, student Eliza King, Mayor Brad Cohen, and Middlesex County Clerk Nancy Pinkin.

The moderator of the panel will be Nancy Kranich. At the end of the forum, there will be a call-to-action letter writing activity headed by environmental expert Kathryn Nguyen.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/getting-past-plastics-one-bottle-at-a-time-a hybrid-event-tickets-365971469517.

The Barron Arts Center’s (BAC) annual outdoor flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 9 at the Acacia Youth Center, 95 Port Reading Ave. in Port Reading.

Proceeds will benefit the Woodbridge Township Cultural Arts Commission and future programming at the BAC. For more information call 732-634-0413.

The Imperial Music Center will present “A Celebration in American Music” at 2 p.m. July 10 at 48 Appleby Ave., South River. Richard Golazeski will be conducting the performance. A $5 donation is appreciated. For more information call 732-238-0310 or visit www.imperialmusiccenter.com.

The East Brunswick Public Library will team up with SCORE: Princeton and Santander Bank to present the online program “Running A Successful Services Franchise” at 6:30 p.m. July 13.

The franchise service sector comprises business-to-business and consumer services. With business-to-business services, the franchise is marketing and working with other small business owners. With consumer services, the franchisee is dealing with the general public.

“Running A Successful Services Franchise” is led by Jack Armstrong, the President of FranNet of New Jersey, which he has owned for the last 25 years. He is chairman of the board of the parent company and has served on the FranNet Board of Directors for the past 20 years.

The online event will be held on Zoom. Registration is required. To register, go online to www.ebpl.org/calendar.

The Spotswood Recreation is holding a Kids Summer Camp – arts and crafts outdoor activities – between 9 a.m. to noon July 11 to Aug. 5 at Memorial Middle School for kids ages 5-11.

Cost is $50 per week for Spotswood/Helmetta residents. For non-residents, cost is $60 per week.

Space is limited. For more information call 732-251-0700 ext. 834 or email SpotswoodRec@Spotswoodboro.com.

The East Brunswick Public Library plans several programs throughout the summer as it joins libraries nationwide using the theme “Oceans of Possibilities,” which connects readers of all ages with books about sea creatures, the environment and nautical adventures.

July 12 – 7 pm. – Author talk with Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza.

July 16 – 2 p.m. – Family concert with Mr. Scott The Music Man

July 19 – 8:30 p.m. – Presentation on lighthouses of New Jersey

The library also has summer reading challenges for three groups—kids, teens and adults—that encourage them to not only read, but to use other library resources and explore the community. By finishing these challenges, summer reading participants are eligible to win prizes.

Summer reading at East Brunswick Public Library runs through mid-August. A list of all summer reading events and programs can be found online at www.ebpl.org.

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will hold its annual “Christmas in July” sale on July 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school auditorium, 44 Cleveland Ave., Milltown.

Many Christmas items will be available as well as jewelry and other seasonal and everyday items, both new and gently used. Shoppers are asked to bring along their personal shopping bags.

The South River School District is seeking nominations for the South River High School Wall of Fame.

A Wall of Fame is erected in the main corridor of the high school with the names of the recipients on plaques of recognition. The purpose is to identify individuals with stellar achievement and performance who serve as a role model for current and future South River High School students. This award is not limited to athletic achievement.

Nominees will be considered based on the following criteria:

1. Attended and graduated from South River High School.

2. Exhibits a high level of achievement in his/her field.

3. Possesses the qualities of a positive role model for South River youth.

The committee will consider all nominees based on the strengths of the candidates in the above areas.

A maximum of two individuals may be inducted this year.

The nomination form is available at www.srivernj.org.

The deadline for submission is July 15.

The second annual Daniel Anderl Love is Light 5K is scheduled for July 16 at North Brunswick Community Park, 2051 Route 130, North Brunswick.

The charity race will benefit the St. Augustine of Canterbury School in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick, through the Daniel Anderl Class of 2014 Scholarship Fund. Anderl was killed in 2020 when a man targeting his mother, a federal judge, came to their North Brunswick home.

The purpose of the “Love is Light” 5K Run/Walk is three-fold, intended to:

Honor Daniel’s legacy, who selflessly sacrificed his own life to protect his mother and father.

Advocate to create national legislation that protects members of the judiciary, as evidenced by the signing of New Jersey Bill A1649, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2020 (“Daniel’s Law”) that protects the privacy and security of members of the judiciary.

Raise funds for academic student scholarships.

Create a team or virtual team, or contribute as a sponsor.

For registration and more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/NorthBrunswickCommunityParkNorthBrunswick/LoveisLight5K

Metuchen Downtown Alliance is hosting restaurant week from July 18-24. For more information visit www.downtownmetuchen.org.

The Edison Police Department will bring back its Junior Police Academy (JPA) in 2022.

The JPA will be held in two one-week sessions for local middle school students. The first session runs from Aug. 1-5 and the second from Aug. 8-12. Each daily session runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 50 Woodrow Wilson Dr., Edison.

Edison’s Junior Police Academy is open to all township students entering the sixth, seventh or eighth grades as of this upcoming September.

The registration deadline is July 18.

Activities include DWI and anti-drug education, personal safety instruction, sports activities, and a variety of demonstrations that may include police K-9s, emergency response, fire safety and suppression along with motor vehicle stops.

Academy graduates will receive a diploma during a graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 and 1 p.m. Aug. 12 during their respective ceremony in Council Chambers at the Edison Municipal Complex, 100 Municipal Blvd., where family and friends are invited to attend.

Academy class sizes are limited, so students are selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program fee is $100 per session, payable by check or money order to the Edison Municipal Alliance and dropped off or mailed to 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison 08817. That fee covers the cost for supplies, equipment, T-shirts, water bottles, baseball caps and other giveaways.

To obtain an application, visit www.edisonpolice.org.

Direct all inquiries to Sgt. Donald Ship of the Community Oriented Policing Unit at 732 248-6462 or dship@edisonpd.org.

The annual Hispanic Business Expo through the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be held from 4-8 p.m. July 19 at The Pines Manor, 2085 Lincoln Hwy, Edison.

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

Spotswood Hole in One Club’s annual golf outing to benefit the Spotswood High School Golf Team will be held on July 25 and Rossmoor Golf Course in Monroe.

The benefit, which is $140 per golfer, will include an 8 a.m. breakfast, 9 a.m. shotgun, food/dinner and prizes. For more information contact Liz Esposito 732-501-9945.

The North Brunswick Police Department will hold a National Night Out Block Party, sponsored by North Brunswick Township, from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2 outside police headquarters, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

This is an annual, nationwide community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Rain or shine.

Free food and fun family activities.

The New Jersey Central Jazz Festival 2022 is planned for Sept. 9–11: Flemington Sept. 9, New Brunswick and Metuchen Sept. 10, and Somerville April 11.

The plans for Metuchen currently begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in Downtown Metuchen at New and Pearl streets.

The Cornerstone Jazz Series at the Old Franklin Schoolhouse in Metuchen continues on Sunday afternoons in October and November; dates to be determined.

Kingston: On The Map will be on view through November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

This display follows a talk by George Luck, Jr. and Charlie Dieterich, titled “Why is Kingston Here?” given this past February.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/



The Kingston Historical Society is planning events, including a community walk on May 21 and a panel discussion later this spring. Details of future events and a video of the February talk are available on the organization’s website, www.khsnj.org/.

Ongoing

Both the Kendall Park First Aid and Rescue Squad and the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad in South Brunswick are seeking new volunteer members.

Anyone age 18 or older who wants to save lives should apply.

Free training will be provided.

Anyone interested should call 888-842-6060.

St. Paul Community Church in Milltown is collecting food for members of the community in need.

Donations can be brought to the church at 62 S. Main St., Milltown.

Call Kim at 732-828-0020 with any questions.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org