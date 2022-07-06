Eatontown will continue to be served by Tinton Falls municipal court

EATONTOWN – A shared service agreement that allows Eatontown to use the municipal court in Tinton Falls has been renewed by the Eatontown Borough Council.

During a meeting on June 22, council members authorized the agreement between Eatontown and Tinton Falls for the shared use of the Tinton Falls Municipal Court. The agreement will become effective on Aug. 1, according to a resolution.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eatontown will continue to use the facilities and administrative staff of the Tinton Falls Municipal Court, subject to the approval of the assignment judge of Monmouth County.

Tinton Falls has agreed to allow Eatontown to continue to use its municipal court offices and administrative staff.

According to the resolution, a state statute permits two or more municipalities to provide jointly for courtrooms, chambers, equipment, supplies and employees for their municipal courts and agree to appoint the same person to serve as a certified court administrator without establishing a joint municipal court.

The agreement between Eatontown and Tinton Falls regarding the municipal court was previously in place from Aug. 1, 2017 through July 31, 2022, according to the resolution.

The resolution states that Eatontown interim Borough Administrator William Lucia, who is the borough’s police chief, believes it would be the most cost effective option and in Eatontown’s best interest to continue to use the Tinton Falls courtroom and court offices and to share administrative employees, facilities and equipment.

In other business, the Eatontown council members authorized the award of a contract to Targeted Technologies, LLC, of Toms River, for information technology/computer network monitoring services.

According to a resolution, Targeted Technologies has provided IT/computer network monitoring services to the borough since 2016. The new IT managed services agreement will be for a one-year term that will become effective on July 14.

Targeted Technologies has charged the borough a general monthly fee of $6,148 and a monthly fee of $2,484 to the Eatontown Police Department. According to the resolution, $43,500 will be allocated toward the IT/computer network monitoring services for the remainder of 2022.

And, council members authorized the award of a contract to Off Duty Management, Katy, Texas, to provide police off-duty detail management system services.

According to a resolution, proposals were also received from Hart Halsey C (doing business as Extra Duty Solutions), Trumbull, Conn., and Visual Computer Solutions, Freehold Township.

The Eatontown Police Department determined Off Duty Management is the most advantageous and responsible proposal to the borough and to entities to which police department personnel provide off-duty services.

Borough Attorney Andrew Bayer found the proposal from Off Duty Management to be legally acceptable and the governing body supported the police department’s findings.