Hillsborough, East Brunswick students win awards at SkillsUSA national competition

Local students win awards at SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta.

James Marvits, from Hillsborough and a student at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School in Bridgewater, was awarded the high school silver medal in criminal justice.

Michael Rizzi, from Monroe Township and a student at Middlesex County Magnet Schools in East Brunswick, was awarded the high school gold medal in T-Shirt design.

Aidan Calabrese and Marializ Guzman, who joined efforts as Team N, were awarded Skill Point Certificates in Additive Manufacturing. Aidan and Marializ are students at Middlesex County Magnet Schools in East Brunswick.

The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres, according to its press release on June 30.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking on June 22-23.

Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers, according to the press release.

Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year, according to the press release.

A total of 1,150 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students on June 24 at the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony at State Farm Arena, which was sponsored by partner Frontdoor Inc. with keynote speaker Darren Keefe of HGTV, according to the press release.

Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships. The medalists also received a Skill Point Certificate representing workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio. Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who medaled or who met a threshold contest score for their event as an indicator of proficiency, according to the press release.

“More than 5,200 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America’s skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap, according to the press release.