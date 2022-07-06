Tri-Town News news briefs, July 6

A graduation ceremony was held for the eighth grade class at Howell Middle School North on June 20 and for the eighth grade class at Howell Middle School South on June 21 as the 2021-22 academic year came to a conclusion in the Howell K-8 School District. Both graduation ceremonies were held at Howell High School.

Howell Middle School North Principal Paul Farley told the 366 students seated before him that “you as the graduates are encouraged to be your authentic selves moving forward while always being respectful to others.”

Howell Middle School South Principal Robert Henig told the 305 students he addressed to “embrace every experience that comes your way as an opportunity to become more than you are. Choose to see the potential for learning in every experience and do not waste energy or your personal power focusing on the negative. Find comfort in being comfortable. Take that opportunity presented to you even if it scares you; you have to leave your comfort zone to grow as an individual.”

Howell Superintendent of Schools Joseph Isola attended each graduation ceremony and told the young men and young women that “you are about to embark on a journey that seems confusing. The next four years in high school will be an amazing time. They will be challenging. Enter high school with confidence knowing you have the foundation and that you can be bold and take risks.”

Learn about the value of plants during “Pass The Plants, Please,” at 2 p.m. July 15 at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch.

Rutgers Master Gardener Georgina Price will take attendees inside the lives of these

remarkable organisms that supply food, shelter and oxygen. Her presentation will

illustrate various roots, stems, leaves, flowers and seeds that are consumed every day, according to a press release.

The program will also explain why plants are the origin of dairy products, meats, breads

and other comestibles. Viewers will learn about the fruits of plants which are commonly

considered vegetables and will discover the roles of plants in pizza and other treats.

Attendees will also gain an understanding of how plants derive their own nutrition, protect

their seeds, transport water internally and provide their own supportive frameworks.

Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for this free program,

which is open to all ages. For information, visit the library at 2 Jackson Drive or call 732-928-4400.