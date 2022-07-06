Keyport council adopts bond ordinance to finance local improvements

KEYPORT – The members of the Borough Council in Keyport have appropriated $710,000 to fund the purchase of equipment.

During a recent meeting, council members adopted a bond ordinance that appropriates $710,000 and authorizes the issuance of $675,000 in bonds or notes to finance part of the cost. A down payment of $35,000 will finance the remaining costs, according to the ordinance.

According to the ordinance, $500,000 will be used to purchase equipment for the Keyport Fire Department. The equipment to be purchased includes self-contained breathing apparatus units and bottles. The remaining $210,000 will be used to purchase equipment and a dump truck for the Department of Public Works.

In other business, the council members adopted a bond ordinance that appropriates $335,000 for repairs and improvements to the water main on Beers Street. The ordinance authorizes the issuance of $318,000 in bonds or notes and includes a $17,000 down payment.

Finally, the council members adopted an ordinance that grants an easement to Monmouth County for open space purposes at the Main Street Park.

According to the ordinance, the county awarded Keyport a $204,000 grant through its Municipal Open Space Grant Program for investment in the Main Street Park to be maintained as a park, recreation area and open space.

To ensure the preservation of the property, borough officials were required by Monmouth County to grant the easement to the county.