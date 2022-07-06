News Transcript News Briefs, July 6

Center Players will conclude its 2021-22 season with a production of “Jackie Robinson Steals Home” at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold Borough, from July 8-17.

This black box production of Peter Mark’s play will be directed by Darrell Willis Sr. of Howell, according to a press release.

The historical drama is set in 1947 at Yankee Stadium where the Yankees are playing the Brooklyn Dodgers and the newest member of the Dodgers is the first African American to play major league baseball – Jackie Robinson.

During the course of the play, Robinson bats, gets on base and steals bases with the goal of stealing home. While playing, he fields questions from the press and recalls flashbacks from his life.

The cast of “Jackie Robinson Steals Home” includes Bellamy Shivers of Neptune, Tavea Sanderson of Red Bank, Kristina McKinney of Freehold Borough, Jeffrey Milstein of East Windsor and Collin Roach of Freehold.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $25 to $27 and are available online at www.centerplayers.org or by calling 732-462-9093.

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On June 15 at 12:45 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked at a CVS pharmacy on Gordons Corner Road and removed a purse and a credit card holder valued at more than $1,500. Patrolman Reginald Grant took the report and the matter is pending further investigation.

On June 16 at 2:20 p.m., a North Brunswick resident reported that three men entered an unlocked Range Rover that was parked on Union Hill Road. No items were taken and there was no damage done to the vehicle. The men fled the scene in a gray Dodge Durango. Patrolman Brian Cruse handled the report and the matter is pending further investigation.

On June 16 at 2:30 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that two individuals, described as one black male wearing a white T-shirt and a second black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, entered a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Kimberly Court home.

No items were taken and there was no damage done to the vehicle. The two men fled the scene in a gray Dodge Durango after being confronted by the homeowner. Patrolman Bart Mattaliano handled the report.

On June 16 at 4:40 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual, described as a black male, exited a gray sport utility vehicle and walked up the driveway of a Beena Way residence. The man attempted to open the door of a vehicle that was parked

in the driveway. The vehicle was locked and no entry was gained. The man then left the area in the SUV. Patrolman John Lightbody handled the report and the matter is pending further investigation.

On June 19 at 5:15 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual, described as a black male wearing dark clothing and a ski mask, attempted to burglarize a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Thompson Grove Road residence. The man fled the scene in a black BMW after being confronted by the resident. Patrolman Christopher Schou handled the report and the matter is pending further investigation.