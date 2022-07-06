Somerset County Superior Court Judge now serves as county’s Prosecutor

Former Somerset County Superior Court Judge John P. McDonald is now Somerset County’s Prosecutor.

Somerset County Superior Court Judge Peter J. Tober administered McDonald’s oath of office at the Somerset County Historic Courthouse on July 1, according to a press release through the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gov. Phil Murphy nominated McDonald on June 9 to the position. McDonald’s nomination was then forwarded to the state Senate Judiciary Committee which approved his nomination.

On June 29, McDonald was confirmed by the state Senate to serve as the Somerset County Prosecutor. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for Somerset County, McDonald will manage and supervise all county law enforcement functions, across 21 municipalities and 19 police departments, with over 700 sworn law enforcement officers, according to the prosecutor’s office.

McDonald has served as a superior court judge in Somerset County since July 2017. He is a resident of Watchung, is a graduate of Seton Hall Law School and served in private practice in Somerville.