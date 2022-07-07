‘Perseverance’ and ‘resilience’ describe Monroe Township High School Class of 2022

Monroe Township High School’s Class of 2022 gathered one last time at CURE Insurance Arena before closing their chapter on high school.

“To the Class of 2022, you have had a high school experience like no other. But you may have been impacted to a greater extent than the classes before you,” said Kevin Higgins, principal of Monroe Township High School (MTHS).

“When I think about you and the things you have experienced over the past few years there are many words that come to mind. Perseverance, resilience and being successful are just a few of the attributes I believe you have developed through your time at MTHS.”

Higgins said along with “perseverance, resilience and being successful,” he hopes the graduates have also learned about the “value of others.”

“Class of 2022, you are members of a very large family. Don’t be strangers. Come back and see us. Make sure you go and see what life has to offer you, but don’t ever forget where you came from,” he said.

The graduates received their high school diplomas at the high school’s commencement ceremony at the arena in Trenton on June 24.

Acting Schools Superintendent Chari Chanley wished the graduating seniors well on their newest journey whether it be college, vocational school or the workplace.

“As you begin the next journey … enjoy yourselves, be happy, be healthy and make good choices,” she said

Chanley asked the Class of 2022 to look back with pride on all their accomplishments.

“Be a good citizen, be kind to others and be respectful of yourself. You will leave your mark on this world in so many different ways and the exciting part is no one really knows what that mark will be until you get there,” she said.

Valedictorian of MTHS’ Class of 2022 was Jason Chin and Salutatorian was Ari Nair.

Using humor, Nair reflected on the graduating seniors time at MTHS and their future.

“I just want to say congratulations to everyone here. It is a huge deal. You know what this means? In 20 years, we are much less likely to be in our parent’s basements. I’m sure they are just as happy about that as we are,” he said in his speech.

Nair noted their high school years have been “pretty weird.”

“We did not get the typical high school experience we thought we would, but despite that we still had a lot of fun, still learned a lot and still grew a lot,” he said. “Though unfortunately not physically for all of us. I’m still 5 feet 8 inches.”

All kidding aside, Nair said, “these last four years have shown that not all change is bad” and “we should not be afraid of change, but we should welcome it and embrace it.”