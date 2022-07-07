Woodmont Senior Living proposes apartments for seniors in Howell

HOWELL – Testimony is expected to continue during the Aug. 4 meeting of the Howell Planning Board on an application that proposes the construction of apartments for senior citizens.

The meeting will be held in a virtual manner. The Planning Board has not resumed in-person meetings following the coronavirus pandemic.

Woodmont Senior Living, LLC, as the applicant, and Alliance Management Company, LLC, as the owner, are seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval to construct a three-story building at Route 9 north and West Farms Road, according to information provided by the Planning Board.

The building would contain 130 luxury apartments for seniors, consisting of independent living apartments, assisted living apartments and memory care apartments. The building is being proposed at a location where it is a permitted use.

The site would have three landscaped courtyards and 130 parking spaces, including 10 parking spaces to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and 19 charging spaces for electric vehicles.

During the Planning Board’s June 16 meeting, attorney Peter Wolfson called on Vice President of Luxury Senior Living Stephen Nichols, engineer Denis Keenan, landscape architect Thomas Carman, and architect and project manager Mark Kuberski to testify about various aspects of the proposal.

Testimony indicated that access to and from the apartment building will be provided by a new full-movement driveway (right turns and left turns permitted in and out) on West Farms Road and by a new right in/right out driveway on Route 9 north.

The applicant is proposing to combine three lots to develop the senior living center.