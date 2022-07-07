Police searching for man who allegedly attempted to rob TD Bank in Princeton

Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rob a TD Bank at 883 State Road/Route 206 in Princeton.

The incident occurred at 3:19 p.m. July 6, police said.

The man approached the teller counter and allegedly tried to jump over it without success, police said. There was no teller present at the counter.

He allegedly tried to jump over it a second time again without success, and then walked out of the bank, police said.

The man fled on a black motorcycle and was last seen at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and State Road/Route 206. The man did not display a weapon and did not make any threats. No money was taken, police said.

He was described as about 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 5 inches tall, police said. He was wearing green pants, a black shirt, black gloves, gray New Balance brand sneakers and a chest harness with a GoPro-style camera attached to it.

He was also wearing a black half-shell motorcycle helmet and a gas mask, police said.

Witnesses or persons who may have additional information should call police Detective Robert Allie at 609-921-2100 ext. 2123.