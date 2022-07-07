UPDATE – Father, mother, son from Marlboro killed in Route 9 crash in Freehold Township

A father, mother and son from Marlboro have been identified as the victims in a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Freehold Township on the afternoon of July 3.

On July 6, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office identified the Marlboro residents who died as Masoud B. Salib, 61, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and Mark M. Salib, 21.

Hanaa Salib was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. Masoud Salib succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Mark Salib died at a hospital on July 5, according to the prosecutor’s office.

According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office, just before 1:30 p.m. July 3, officers from the Freehold Township Police Department responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 9 south and Route 33 west.

An investigation determined a 2019 Lexus NX being driven by a 74-year-old female from Manalapan was traveling southbound on Route 9 when her vehicle side-swiped a 2015 black Lexus RX350 and then side-swiped a white 2019 Subaru Crosstrek before rear-ending a 2017 black Honda CR-V.

The Honda CR-V, which Mark Salib was driving, then rear-ended a 2009 purple Scion TC.

The driver of the Scion TC was a 67-year-old male resident of Aberdeen Township, the prosecutor’s office told the News Transcript on July 7.

As of July 7, the prosecutor’s office had not released the name of the woman from Manalapan who was driving the Lexus NX, but did inform the News Transcript her medical condition is serious, but stable.

Other drivers and passengers involved in the collision sought medical attention for what authorities described as minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office,

the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team and the Freehold Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Department Patrolman Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.