Sayreville man charged with stealing vehicle after crash in Old Bridge

The Old Bridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident, which involved a stolen vehicle, at the intersection of Perrine Road and Route 9 North.

The accident occurred at 9:58 p.m. on July 6. A tractor trailer was making a left turn from Perrine Road onto Route 9 South when the driver of a Hyundai Elantra, traveling on Route 9 North, allegedly failed to stop for a red signal light striking the tractor, according to Police Capt. Joseph Mandola.

Both the driver of the tractor trailer – a 46-year-old Philadelphia man – and the Hyundai – a 25-year-old Sayreville man – were taken by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

A passenger in the tractor trailer was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. The Hyundai Elantra was found to be stolen out of Marlboro, according to police.

The Sayreville man was issued a summons for receiving stolen property and several motor vehicle violations, Mandola said.