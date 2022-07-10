Examiner Datebook, July 13

• The New Egypt Elks Parade Committee will host an All You Can Eat Breakfast Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon July 17 at 105 Lakewood Road, New Egypt. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, eggs, potatoes, pork roll, bacon, sausage, orange juice, tea, hot chocolate, coffee and milk (menu subject to change). Cost: Children 3 and under are free; ages 4-12, $6; ages 13 and over, $11. Open seating, no reservation needed. All are welcome to attend.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Mill Demonstrations on July 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts about 15 minutes. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Story Time in the Park on July 17 and 24 from 11-11:45 a.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. A story will be read in front of picturesque Crosswicks Creek. Bring a snack and a blanket or towel. During inclement weather the story will be read in the front hall of the historic house. Open to ages 2-7, with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the “Thrive” exhibit opening reception on July 14 from 5-9 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. Meet the artists whose works are featured in an interdisciplinary art exhibit that explores the cyclical nature of the world around us. Exhibit runs from July 9, 2022 through July 7, 2023 and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Edible History: Ice Cream on July 16 from 2-3 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. Help make ice cream using 19th century recipes. Then, enjoy the ice cream. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a concert in the park: Country Music with After the Reign on July 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. The band will perform modern country music and original material. Bring chairs or blankets. The concert is outdoors, however, if the weather is inclement, the concert will be moved indoors. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Fair will be held from July 27-31 at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Freehold Township. Hours are 4-11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. Follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming fair contests will be announced on the park system’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more. The fair is organized and presented by the Monmouth County Park System in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association. Details: www.MonmouthCountyFair.com

• The DowntownFreehold.com Thursdays Rock concert series takes place each Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Monmouth County Hall of Records plaza, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair. The schedule is as follows: July 14, Joe Baracata Band; July 21, Matt O’Ree Band; July 28, Chuck Lambert Band with Coo Moe Jhee; Aug. 4, Parrot Beach; Aug. 11, Colossal Street Jam; Aug. 18, Pat Guadagno and Friends; Aug. 25, Turnstyles.

• The Freehold Borough Arts Council 2022 Jazz, Blues and More Summer Concert Series will take place every Sunday through August (June 5 through Aug. 28) from 7-9 p.m. at the Downtown Freehold Gazebo, Main Street, Freehold Borough. The concerts are free; bring a lawn chair.

• A farmers market will be held every Friday from July through October, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Monmouth County Hall of Records plaza, Main Street, Freehold Borough.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) invites area residents to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Register at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown’s shops and restaurants. The email will showcase unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs throughout Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center.

