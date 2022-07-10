Montgomery Township police blotter

A 17-year-old Princeton teen suffered minor injuries after his car left the road, struck a utility pole and tree and flipped over on its side on Cherry Valley Road June 23. The teen had allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel. No summons was issued.

A 32-year-old Monmouth Junction man was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving with property damage, failure to maintain lane and operating an unregistered vehicle after his 2012 Acura TSX allegedly left the road on Route 601/The Great Road near Skillman Road and struck a guardrail June 19.

A 20-year-old Elizabeth man was charged with careless driving June 15 when the pickup truck he was driving on Route 601/The Great Road allegedly veered across the road, struck a curb, continued on the sidewalk and struck a Volvo sport utility vehicle that was waiting to leave the New World Pizza parking lot. The force of the impact pushed the two vehicles into a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck.

A 32-year-old Somerville man was charged with careless driving after a three-car crash on Route 206 near Benjamin Boulevard June 8. He was allegedly distracted when he crashed his 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt into the rear of a 2020 Honda Accord, which was pushed into the rear of a 2020 trailer that was being towed by another driver. The Somerville man suffered an arm injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 43-year-old Lawrence Township woman was issued summonses after she allegedly failed to stop for a posted stop sign on River Road near Bridgepoint Road June 11. Her car struck a 2020 Infiniti QX6 driven by a Belle Mead man. The woman’s 2011 Mazda CX7 then struck a 2011 Acura MDX driven by a Belle Mead woman.

A Somerset man was issued summonses after he allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic on Route 206 at Buckingham Drive and struck another car June 11. The driver of a 2009 Subaru was traveling south on Route 206 when the Somerset man’s 2008 Mercedes Benz entered the Subaru driver’s lane of travel and crashed into it.